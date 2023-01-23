"Even when God doesn’t take away troubled waters of our life, he is the bridge we can lean on no matter what storms come our way," Pastor Erick Sorensen.
"Bridge over troubled water," a top folk hit by Simon and Garfunkel in 1970 is a metaphor for someone living through trials and tribulation of life; I will lay me down, references the sacrifices and perseverance as he/she find a way through arduous challenges. Enter opulent "prayers" and the Lord's divinity, and love can heal and sustain life.
During a football game Jan. 2 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Damar Hamlin, Buffalo's 24-year-old defensive back, suffered cardiac arrest, was revived and admitted to the Cincinnati Hospital, and then transported to Buffalo General Medical/Gates Vascular Institute. After nine days of comprehensive medical evaluation and copious prayers, Damar was resting peacefully at home!
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is off a ventilator and recovering just a week after saving his children from drowning on Jan. 4 at a beach in Pensacola Florida. We are cognizant that incessant prayers were instrumental to Peyton's recovery.
Ubiquitous prayers to our community and country are imperative! Pray for: innocuous children who sustain leukemia or other detrimental diseases; military personnel who undergo physical and mental disabilities; the physically and mentally impaired, either congenital or by trauma/accidents; those who sustain heart attacks, strokes, cancer, etc.; comprehensive hospitals/medical offices; fire and rescue, police, security — professionals who save countless lives; farmers, transportation, construction, production, and retail workers who provide food, clothing and shelter; our schools/universities that teach via books and life experiences, students in the classroom, clubs and sports; churches that teach the importance of prayer and God's word; forefathers who fought valiantly for America; family that teaches us right from wrong and provides life skills from which we learn vicariously by their example.
On Jan. 6, there was a commemoration to the Douglas School at the John Handley basketball game versus archrival James Wood High School. Many former Douglas School students attended. There was elation, pride, love and celebration between different colors and appreciation/gratitude of the bond, education and beloved friendships that began during integration. As Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. so eloquently scribed: "In some not too distant tomorrow the radiant stars of love and brotherhood will shine over our great nation with all their scintillating beauty.”
With the upcoming Handley High School 100-year anniversary celebration and the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, let us invoke prayers and divine intervention to the planners organizing, facilitating, finalizing and participating in these monumental enterprises.
In remembrance, we pray for Adrian O'Connor, The Winchester Star's benevolent editor for 27 years who passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 16. A staunch conservative, Mr. O'Connor was cerebral, articulate, fair, fastidious, and a prolific writer with an expansive vocabulary. He loved the area and the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Throughout life, we will encounter tumultuous waters. Our preservation/safety is contingent upon, as Ocean so eloquently sang, putting "your hand in the hand of the man that stilled the water." "The Lord upholds those falling and raises those who are bowed down." (Psalm 145:14)
Doug Strosnider is a resident of Winchester.
