As of late, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors has gained a reputation, albeit not one to be proud of. In times when federal and state governments leave a lot of us shaking our heads, our local governing body appears more interested in petty turf issues, name calling and general discord. And, mind you, all of this is occurring at a time when we as county residents are begging for strong, effective leadership.
Fortunately, a true public servant has stepped up and is seeking the Shawnee District seat. Warren Gosnell is, first and foremost, not a politician. We don’t need politicians, we need leaders. And Warren’s many years in leadership roles with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office speaks strongly to exactly that. An independent thinker with no allegiances to anyone or anything other than what is best for Frederick County will be Warren’s legacy once elected. While running as an independent, he has eschewed riding on a political party’s coattails and has taken his grassroots campaign directly to the people of the Shawnee District. For those of you residents who have been fortunate enough to speak to Warren, I am confident that you have been impressed and will honor him with your vote.
Communication is one of Warren’s strongest suits. Whether teaching at the criminal justice academy or speaking to local civic organizations or presenting drinking and driving talks to college students or Teen Safe Driving presentations to local high schoolers, Warren relates to all in an effective manner. He presents his materials in a well-organized fashion and always has his facts correct in anticipation of questions from his audience. I have no doubt that he will bring this level of communication and preparedness to the Board of Supervisors and will interact with his fellow board members in a respectful, nonconfrontational and harmonious way.
I no longer live in the Shawnee District but if I did I would cast my vote for this outstanding public servant and would have encouraged my neighbors and friends to join me in doing so. Today, I implore all Shawnee voters to cast their vote for Warren Gosnell. He will represent you fairly, efficiently and in a manner we can all be proud of!!! Bring civility and decorum back to Frederick County!
Stuart Wolk is a resident of Frederick County.
