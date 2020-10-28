ALAN J. FINK
Many of us can remember on election days past when we all headed to our designated polling place to vote using those old, behemoth voting machines.
Although they weren’t sleek or pretty, thinking back, can anyone remember a time that we didn’t have an election result by the end of Election Day, or at the very latest, by the next morning? Likewise, how often can you recall a contested election back then? Nowadays, despite our 21st century technology, delayed results and contested elections seem commonplace.
Today, in the interest of voter convenience, and to no small degree, due to fears of spreading the coronavirus, there are a number of options available for citizens to cast their vote.
Early voting is permitted at designated voting locales, in some states many weeks in advance of Election Day.
There are ballot boxes where you can simply drop in your completed ballot, or the real mailbox where you can have your vote processed through the U.S. Postal Service.
But many still wait to go to the polling place on Election Day to cast their vote.
What is expedient is not necessarily wise. With early voting, are people choosing their candidate for the highest seat in the land before they have all the necessary information at hand?
Only two weeks ago, most of those who already voted knew nothing about the details of the Biden e-mail scandal or of the historic Middle East peace deals brokered by the Trump White House. Just a few days ago, national security officials had discovered that Iran and Russia hacked into computers and obtained personal U.S. voter registration information. If foreign adversaries can obtain that information from government computers, how can we be assured of the integrity of votes which are cast and then stored on hard drives all around the country?
In the low-tech category, there was a news report of a random ballot box set on fire, destroying dozens of voter ballots before the fire was extinguished. And that is in addition to numerous verified accounts from several States of ballots being disposed of or dumped by ne’er do wells with nefarious motives.
Common sense tells us that the farther you distance the voter from their vote, by time or by space, or both, the greater the chance for irregularities or even outright fraud to occur, making a mockery of every citizen’s Constitutional right to have their vote COUNTED.
We may feel that we’re performing our patriotic duty by getting out and voting early. But, I submit there’s nothing patriotic about making a premature or uninformed choice for President. Perhaps even worse, what does it say about present day America when we tacitly allow our most sacred privilege, that of one person-one vote, to be forfeited merely for the sake of convenience?
Our standards have diminished considerably since the days of those old voting machines, and so has the integrity of our elections. Is there any doubt that under the current system our country is on a high-tech fast track toward Third-World status?
(1) comment
This statement is wrong ...
"Just a few days ago, national security officials had discovered that Iran and Russia hacked into computers and obtained personal U.S. voter registration information."
That information is readily available publicly. This info was not hacked, its public information.
