Who’s "the” boss?
I asked my husband this question and I gave him two minutes, 120 seconds, to give me an answer. He was able to do it! And I will ask you, the readers, the same question. I just ask that today you will take one hundred and twenty seconds out of your day to answer this question in your own mind from your own experience.
Is there one boss that you have worked for, in all your career, who stands out as a person with impeccable integrity who genuinely cared for you as a person? When I asked my husband who his one person would be I already had a name in mind. It took him less than the two minutes to respond. He said, John Scott of J.C. Scott and Associates. Yes, I said, that is exactly who I had in mind as well.
The purpose of this Open Forum is to share with you the one boss that I have worked for in all my career that stands out as a person with impeccable integrity who genuinely cared for me and all my co-workers as individuals. That person is Ann Burkholder, the duly elected Commissioner of the Revenue for the City of Winchester.
I was privileged to work for the honorable Burkholder for five years prior to my retirement from the City of Winchester. She came into office ready to serve her constituency. I was amazed at how strong she was as she did not bend to pressure from the City Council when asked to divulge confidential information on local businesses. After that, I watched as her budget requests were denied, our department was overlooked for remodeling, staff positions were cut, and software updates were postponed. Yet, through it all, she pulled us together as a team and focused on one thing — how to serve her constituents.
Each of us was treated with the utmost respect. When unexpected tragedy affected any one of her team members, she took the work upon herself so that we could deal with our families, whether it be car accidents or elderly parent issues. She personally prepared a luncheon on a regular basis for our department and sometimes for the maintenance department to thank us for our hard work. She made sure that we were professionally current in our certifications by providing the out of office training at the state level.
Ann Burkholder is a true leader. True leaders live by an internal code of ethics, a moral compass that is not swayed by phantom accusations. A true leader stands for truth.
Brenda Fristoe is a resident of Clear Brook.
