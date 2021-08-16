It is most interesting how the human mind is so sensationalized by fear and how business and political interest capitalize on this fragility.
The great philosophers, psychiatrists, mystics, and authors through time have probed the depths of this phenomenon and often produced results in a clear representation of human consciousness. These great men and women dared to bring a light into the shadows of their psyche, seeking to understand themselves, and being continuously aware of their judgment upon themselves and others. Through priceless introspection they developed the ideals and morals that the world over claims to practice. They simply stated their opinions and never strived for an office to where one can legislate morality, for morality can not be legislated. After all, "Peace can not be kept by force, it can only be achieved by understanding."
With current events continuously in front of your face or in your pocket, the tragedies of the world bombard the human mind, scatter it, confuse it to the point of anger or apathy. How saddening it is to witness, for within each person lies the ability to seek understanding of their anger or apathy and therefore release it. Nearly always the anger or apathy is rooted in a cause totally unrelated to the cause the person blames. So they project this outwardly instead of looking inward and so, they know not what they do. Though this is the catalyst of human drama, it does not have to remain so.
It is a matter of awareness. By simply being aware of yourself in all regards, be it thought or body language, we grant ourselves patience and learn more about ourselves than anyone else could ever reveal. For what we give ourselves we give to others and vice versa. Give yourself patience, give forgiveness, give understanding, and naturally, above all, give love.
Watch with detachment the inner workings of your mind and let us laugh at the folly of judgment or worry. Then may you become the boulder on the crashing waves of life, the lighthouse beckoning those thrashed about at sea.
"It is easier to put on a pair of shoes than to wrap the entire earth in leather."
John Goodman is a resident of Winchester.
