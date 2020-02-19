I observed the Rev. Dr. Robert M. Grant Jr., Senior Pastor (The Father’s Way Church, Warrenton) on YouTube offer his cautionary prayer to the Virginia House of Delegates (2/11/2020). What follows is his abridged prayer with its truthfulness, candor, and conviction.
“We pray that all Virginia’s Delegates consider all legislation and make right decisions for this Commonwealth’s citizens. I pray both sides ignore their selfish ambitions, do their jobs, and stand for what’s right in God’s sight. We ask the Holy Spirit to give this House the courage to speak up, do what’s necessary for right living, and promote a peaceful, prosperous, and safe state. I pray that you unite for the common good and not usurp the Constitution’s authority, that all legislation is done with excellence and accountability, and not produce laws that create havoc. Virginia citizens want elected officials to create real common sense laws. I pray we don’t provoke God’s anger with laws that destroy the fabric of Virginia or America. God is love; God is merciful; God is Holy; and God is also judgment. Please don’t provoke His anger and bring wrath upon this state by your man-made laws. Biblical history is unquestionably clear. His earthly wrath is documented. We aren’t exempt. If He doesn’t grant us mercy for currently practiced depravities, we’ll eventually encounter Almighty God’s judgment. May the Lord have mercy upon us. I pray you understand all life is precious and worthy of a chance to be born. God gives life and people have rights. The unborn have rights that must be protected. They should never be denied the rights to exist, to develop, and to have a family. God’s word warns us. Woe to anyone who harms an innocent child. You delegates can guarantee these rights to Virginia’s innocent children. They’re in the trimester as we speak. Please don’t take their little voices. I pray for a heart change today, and may the Lord have mercy upon this leadership. And why are there so many abortion clinics near African-American communities? This is planned urban genocide; you can change this. This needs immediate attention. I pray this chamber upholds the Virginia family, that legislation will protect Biblical traditional marriage as God instructed the first man and woman, that two become one flesh, are fruitful, and multiply. We should never rewrite what God has declared. If a state wants to use God’s law, then respect it. It’s not yours to change or alter its wording. The Bible is a copyright of God’s word. Marriage is to join a biological male and female in holy matrimony, not to provoke almighty God.”
Not surprisingly, Rev. Grant was gaveled, his prayer interrupted and terminated as delegates recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Grant is a profile in Christian courage. He appealed to our delegates to adapt the only legislative-based morality capable of sustaining America as the Land of Liberty — Biblical morality. We either buttress our laws with God’s morality, or we suffer evil’s consequences: destruction, depravity.
(8) comments
Well, since our federal leadership is not buttressed by "god's morality", maybe you should preach to them Mr. Q
You a Christian, Spock?
I looked into it once, back in the days when I was a republican, but, then the thumpers started being like Trump's "spiritual advisor", you know, the one that told her "parishioners" to send her the money instead of paying their electric bills. It kind of disillusioned me, like the Cheney administration did. But, since I was born Jewish, it's kind of a moot question....
GA snowflakes like to dish it out but couldn't stand to hear it, eh? lol. Preach it, brother!
The author and the preacher quoted are perfect examples of why we need separation of church and state. The Bible has many flaws, both moral and factual. Until the Bible is edited to comport with modern scientific facts and modern laws which we have agreed upon in our democracy, it will continue to inspire personal strife for those who think it is inerrant and must be followed by the letter, and will cause the rest of society to suffer due to their attempt to impose it upon us. Much of the Bible is arcane, out of date, wrong, and harmful. Much of it was written by men who did not know where the sun went to at night, by men who owned their wives, by dessert tribesmen. Until it is retired as historical mythical thinking or at least reacted and edited for modernity, the Bible will curse us with its errors and tribal morality.
...redacted and edited....
It's quite the opposite with you. The Bible points out YOUR flaws and you can't stand knowing that, so your reaction is to distract and vilify what is true. When you decide to stop living a miserable existence and embrace a more wholesome, fulfilling life, you won't need to spend so much energy defending the abhorrent. You still have time to change your heart.
Move to the Philippines then. You'll love it there. You'll fit right in.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.