CHRIS FORDNEY
One quiet afternoon in the mid-1980s, I was walking up a hallway at The Winchester Star when I noticed a familiar figure coming towards me before he entered the office of Harry F. Byrd Jr., the former U.S. senator and publisher of the newspaper.
Though the face was familiar, it took me awhile to remember who he was. Eventually I realized he was Ian Smith, the former prime minister of Rhodesia, the nation now known as Zimbabwe.
Why would Smith travel to out-of-the-way Winchester to pay his respects to Byrd? In 1971, Byrd undermined an international sanctions regime against Rhodesia with an amendment that allowed the pariah state to export chrome ore to the United States. The exemption propped up a segregationist government that was waging war against Black opposition forces with chemical and biological weapons.
That amendment, which became law long after Byrd served as an integral figure in the policy of massive resistance during the 1950s, is just one of Byrd’s decisions that contradict recent assertions that he changed or renounced his segregationist views. He certainly never publicly apologized for the harm inflicted on many students when schools closed rather than integrate.
While he consistently tried to deny Black Americans full citizenship, Byrd took it upon himself to restore U.S. citizenship to Robert E. Lee, who went to war to deny Black people any citizenship at all.
In 1980, Byrd blocked the appointment of James E. Sheffield, then the first Black circuit judge in Virginia, to a seat on the federal bench during an effort to diversify the judiciary. This caused Byrd to be “seen by many as a symbol of the old Jim Crow Democratic order,” The New York Times reported. Two years later, during his final months in office, Byrd was one of just eight senators to vote against an extension of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Perhaps the best opportunity for Byrd to disavow the past came around 2005, when the Farmville Herald brought new attention to massive resistance by renouncing its previous support and advocating for financial compensation for people whose education had suffered. In 2009, the Richmond Times-Dispatch also renounced massive resistance on behalf of itself and Richmond News-Leader, with which it had merged and which was the foremost media proponent of massive resistance in the 1950s.
The Star, with an editorial page controlled by Byrd, remained conspicuously silent.
When Byrd died four years later, many obituaries noted that he remained unrepentant about his role in the state’s racial history. Even Fox News, after recounting a 1982 interview that some apologists have claimed was evidence of a change of heart, concluded that he “didn’t disavow massive resistance.”
As a former employee of The Star, I always held out hope that Byrd would moderate both his reputation and that of his newspaper by forthrightly admitting that segregation was wrong. Sadly, that did not happen.
From a Washington Post article: "...Judge Sheffield was guilty, according to the information leaked to the press, of unethically or illegally mishandling money left in his care by clients while he was practicing law. The IRS came across that misconduct, it is said, while investigating his income tax returns in the late 1960s and early 1970s...."
Thanks for the laugh. Your letter is so chock full of falsehoods and conjecture, it's silly. You are interpreting his actions as a continuation of past racist views rather than looking at the whole picture of why he blocked appointments or legislation because it's too convenient and easy for you to play the race card. He did apologize for his past, his scholarships were given to many black high school graduates, and he graciously asked that SU not put his name on the Business School because of his past. When you have nothing else, play the race card. The race card is for fools.
Thank you Mr. Fordney- yours is a more factual, up-close and personal view of the man. And as much as he was liked in this area, his record speaks for itself. Bravo to Shen. U for having the courage to do what is right and not just what’s popular or easy.
The man believed what he believed and could summon up the grit to be "politically correct" when he had to, like so many of his time. Racist views didn't go away, they were just hidden, and having to hide them has spurred today's "resentments" we see
