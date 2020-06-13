I read in Thursday’s Winchester Star that Shenandoah University had voted to remove the name of Senator Harry F. Byrd, Jr. from the university’s school of business. Our world, today, is in a sad and difficult place. This situation added to the sadness.
Senator Byrd made some difficult choices in his role as a senator. Sadly, many of our national leaders made choices years ago that were hurtful to minorities and the senator had a part in that. I have to say that I know very few people in this world that haven’t made poor choices or have changed their feelings and beliefs as time and situations progressed. America is a great nation and Senator Byrd made errors in his position as a Senator but he also contributed so much to our community over his lifetime. I was a personal witness to his love and kindnesses.
For many years my late husband, Kirby Lloyd, was the Executive Director of the Henry and William Home for Children in Winchester. That home was comprised of children from many races, from broken homes, from abuse and neglect, and other difficult situations but they were all loved equally at The Evans Home. One of their kindest and most generous supporters was Senator Byrd. He cared deeply for each of those children, never questioning their race, religion or family situation. The Senator was largely responsible and instrumental for the building of “The Lloyd House” a home for alumni of the Evans Home built so that children who aged out of foster care had a place to live and a place to call home. He did this because he was a man who believed that all people should be treated equally. His word was his bond and he lived his life giving to others, especially “Kirby’s kids.”
As a world, as a country, as a community, we need to reach out in love and respect to each other. Destroying the name and reputation of a man who did so much for others is not the answer. I pray that we can move forward in our community, that we can learn to love and respect each other and to recognize that healing can start right here, right now. To the Byrd family, I extend to you my deepest thanks for the kindnesses extended to all of the children whose lives were changed by Senator Byrd. May God bless and heal our community.
(3) comments
For those opposed to the late Senator's past and who fail to recognize his contributions to this community, you may kindly donate to the Evans Home via their website, evanshome.org. There is a "Get Involved" link, a "Donate Now" link, and a "Materials Wish List" link. Thank you, Ms. Lloyd, for your thoughtful letter and for your husband's legacy to this community.
His works don't overshadow his complicity with Massive Resistance and the Byrd Organization.
“we need to reach out in love and respect to each other.“ But this has not been true for over 400 years in America. African slaves were never “loved and respected” by Americans. You should but Mr. Byrd in perspective and re-think your advice, where it should start, and why you look so silly defending the Byrds. Weak up! Read ALL of history, especially the parts that make you cringe, embarrassed, and ashamed.
