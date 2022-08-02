For the past couple of years, the Winchester Chapter of the group Citizens Climate Lobby has been working toward passage of a carbon fee and dividend approach to solving the growing climate crisis. Now, it seems, Canada has beaten the U.S. to the punch.
As of July, under their new federal law, Canadians have begun receiving their first quarterly checks from the funds raised by a fee on fossil fuel companies, based on the amount of carbon dioxide generated by their oil drilling, coal mining or natural gas activities. Canadians' initial payment covers the first two quarters of this year, in amounts of $269.50 for single adults and $539.50 for a family of four.
That's the same concept contained in legislation now in our Congress. Fossil fuel companies would pay an initial fee of $15 per ton of carbon content in their output, levied at the source. For example, the fee would apply at the petroleum wellhead or at the mouth of the coal mine.
The fee would rise as the carbon content rises, and would be lowered as the carbon content lessens. And the kicker is that the funds raised go not to the government, but rather to American taxpayers.
It's an approach favored by a major array of economists, and increasingly by independent energy experts. And according to Yale University research published this past April, 74% of Americans want carbon dioxide regulated as a pollutant.
Given the galloping pace of climate-based crises facing so much of this country (and the world), it's past time for Congress to enact a carbon fee and dividend bill.
Edward L. Jaffee
Frederick County
