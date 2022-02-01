SONIA MARFATIA-GOODE
My name is Sonia Marfatia-Goode and I am a resident of Back Creek District. I have 2 girls in elementary school in Frederick County and we all follow the character traits and definitions that the School Board adopted in the student handbook.
• Respect — acceptance of one another’s differences, appreciation of and consideration for self and others (all people of all ages), honoring the rights of others
• Integrity — commitment to living by the core character traits of respect, citizenship, honesty, empathy, caring, and responsibility
• Citizenship — loyalty to democratic ideals; community-mindedness and volunteerism; respect for authority, laws, and rules; concern for the common good
• Honesty — consistent trustworthiness and truthfulness
• Empathy — understanding the feelings of others
• Caring — concern for others, fairness, kindness, courtesy, generosity of spirit
• Responsibility — accountability, reliability, understanding and accepting that there are consequences for decisions and actions, work ethic, commitments, dependability
School Board members Linda Martin and Miles Adkins do not share these same qualities. Linda Martin has not apologized for her use of the word “retarded.” She is on the Student Conduct and Support Committee, and her actions say it’s OK for parents, students, teachers to use that word.
Miles Adkins has posted and shared many disturbing memes on social media. Some would say it’s in the past, but it was as recent as his campaign to get elected. Black face, anti-semitism, misogyny. The use of slurs is unacceptable. The lack of accountability is telling.
I demand that both Linda Martin and Miles Adkins resign. Frederick County deserves better.
Sonia Marfatia-Goode is a resident of Frederick County.
Well said, Ms. Marfatia-Goode. Both of these members of the Board of Education are too divisive and they need to resign for the good of the board and our children and teachers.
That accountability apply to the last governor? Lib fav Trudeau? Oh
I guess Atkins thought those racist memes would get him elected, which he did. Who did you vote for?
