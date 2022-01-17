Given our nation’s recent history, we should consider with skepticism the comments offered by Lou Knapp's Jan. 15 Open Forum. Mr. Knapp claims that “Joe Biden is the worst president in living memory. He is a disgrace to the nation.” Really? Mr. Knapp’s comments lack any semblance of reasonableness or impartiality given our recent encounter with the immoral and uncivil Donald Trump. His comments seem to be another counterproductive move in our national political blame game.
First, some reality. During his term, President Trump was truly a disgrace to this nation. He bullied. He lied (and continues to lie). He was coarse. He was uncivil. His conduct alienated many at home and on the world stage. It is difficult for many to appreciate the achievements of the Trump Administration because it is so difficult to get past Donald Trump’s immoral approach to life, let alone governance.
President Biden, while pursuing policies that present many questions and concerns, at least approaches the challenges facing this country out of a sense of duty and service (versus his predecessor’s apparent mistaken sense of entitlement). He conducts himself honorably and with civility. This is true even in a climate where so many elected officials are conducting themselves in the same manner as President Trump.
Turning to the substance of Mr. Knapp’s comments. I agree with Mr. Knapp that some of the policy approaches supported by the Biden Administration have contributed, in part, to our current inflationary environment. There is almost certainly too much money sloshing around our economy from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 ($1.9 trillion), the 2020 CARES Act ($2.2 trillion), and the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act ($1.5 trillion). Coming soon, we will add funds from the bipartisan infrastructure package ($1 trillion). An unconstrained Build Back Better Plan runs the risk of putting even more money into the economy. These pieces of legislation put (or will put) huge sums of money into the hands of large segments of the U.S. population. Those funds have contributed to a surge of pent-up consumer spending, which slammed into covid-related supply chain bottlenecks, creating supply and demand disruptions and inflationary pressures across our economy. It is misleading to lay blame for inflation solely with President Biden and the “liberal extremists in congress” as Mr. Knapp attempts to do. As a “trained economist,” Mr. Knapp certainly understands the complex, interrelated factors contributing to inflation. Recognizing those many factors, however, would interfere with the blame game.
There is much work to do to respond to our current national challenges including covid, inflation, immigration, an increase in extreme weather events, an aggressive China, and an unhinged Russian autocrat. Our challenges require more than posturing, insults, stunts, and blame; we need solutions based on the best information available, reasonable discussion and debate, and compromise. Let’s stop the blame game and move on to taking care of the needs of our country.
Rodney A. Grandon is a resident of Winchester.
If anyone watches THE PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT documentary and still believes we had a free and fair election in 2020, then there is no hope for them.
https://tubitv.com/movies/629149/the-plot-against-the-president
Also, TRUMP CARD is a good one to watch ... I don't think folks realize how close this corrupt Deep State is in turning this country into a communist country.
https://tubitv.com/movies/633062/trump-card
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Poor little guy....
