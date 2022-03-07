The Associated Press reports that, “President Joe Biden on Thursday gave victims of workplace sexual assault or harassment the right to seek recourse in a court of law instead of through forced arbitration proceedings.
Biden signed into law the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, which bars employment contracts from forcing people to settle claims of sexual assault or harassment through private arbitration proceedings instead of in a court of law.
Employers often benefit from the process, which keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.”
Further, The Associated Press notes that, “Biden said giving employers absolute power to decide how sexual assault or harassment claims are resolved isn’t how justice is supposed to work.
'Some survivors will want their day in court, and that should be their choice and nobody else's choice,' Biden said at a White House ceremony where he signed the bill.”
The bill received bipartisan support, with 113 Republicans joining 222 Democratic members of Congress to pass the law.
But not Republican Congressman Ben Cline.
Ben Cline voted against allowing victims of sexual assault to have a day in court. Of course, back in 2017, Mr. Cline’s campaign for Congress began with an announcement of support from Republican Delegate Vance Wilkins.
As The Staunton News Leader reported at the time, “That's the same Vance Wilkins who in 2002 was accused of sexually harassing two women and paying one of them $100,000 in an out-of-court settlement for her silence. Wilkins was speaker in the Virginia House of Delegates at the time, representing what's now Cline's District 24. Within the week he was forced to step down and Cline won a special election to replace him.” Mr. Cline called the endorsement “an honor.”
So maybe it’s no surprise that Mr. Cline is still supporting harassers over survivors.
Catherine Giovannoni is a resident of Lake Frederick.
They don't support too many things. This being one of the worst.
