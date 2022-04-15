A recent Open Forum author who claimed humans cannot “control” climate misled you on many facts. Websters defines control as: “Directing influence over or reducing the incidence or severity of.”
The author has also failed to discuss just what CO2 really is. The author spits out many “million-year-old facts” but fails to discuss the most important fact: Carbon dioxide is one of the most harmful “greenhouse gases.” It absorbs less heat per molecule than the greenhouse gases methane or nitrous oxide, but it's more abundant, and it stays in the atmosphere for 300-1,000 years. Increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide make up about two-thirds of the total energy imbalance that is causing Earth's rising temperature.
What is a greenhouse gas? A greenhouse gas is a gas that absorbs and emits radiant energy within the thermal infrared range. What is the problem with this gas? When the sun’s rays enter Earth’s atmosphere, especially above our oceans — which covers 70% of Earth’s surface — the sun’s infrared wave rays are reflected or bounce off the water surface and leave Earth's atmosphere. When we have high concentrations of CO2 and other greenhouse gases, these rays are absorbed by these gases and heat our atmosphere and Earth. Another heating of the atmosphere involves structures and pavements absorbing heat. Think of all the hot roofs and asphalt parking lots and roads. They used to be trees and grasses absorbing CO2!
We are adding roughly 40 billion metric tons of CO2 pollution to the Earth's atmosphere annually. This is a mountain of carbon that we dig up out of the Earth, burn, and release into the atmosphere year after year. The ocean also absorbs a lot of excess carbon dioxide in the air. Unfortunately, the increased carbon dioxide in the ocean changes the water, making it more acidic. This is called ocean acidification. More acidic water can be harmful to many ocean creatures, such as certain shellfish and coral. Warming oceans can also be harmful to these organisms. Warmer waters are the main cause of coral bleaching. Coral bleaching matters because once these corals die, reefs rarely come back. Coral reefs support some of the planet's most biodiverse ecosystems.
If we continue to deny that carbon dioxide has no impact on climate change, we will continue to experience more extreme weather patterns and continue losing water storage areas. Google Lake Meade in Nevada. Its 178 feet below the top of the dam. The most ever.
Are we just going to pretend this will fix itself when we have data that says we must control CO2 to help control the atmosphere? America should lead and find a solution on carbon in the atmosphere. Imagine the tens of thousands of American jobs it will create! It’s a win-win situation! I find it extremely interesting that people that don’t believe in physics or deny climate change surely reference “scientific facts” about CO2 levels and the atmosphere millions of years ago!
William Meier is a resident of Frederick County.
