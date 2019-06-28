According to the mainstream news, President Trump is a warmonger. Three hours later, he’s a dove. Not only is he a dove, he’s a cowardly baby who just got shown up by Iran as a big mouthed bully who was punched in the nose. This week, I tortured myself and listened exclusively to CNN and MSNBC. I could not believe how in love with Iran these liberal propaganda organizations really are. With dozens of “expert panelists” jabbering away about how Trump is to blame for all the tension in the Middle East, I was stunned by the fact that not one single expert asked, “Why doesn’t Iran consider going slower with its nuke program?” American liberals never ever even consider that there may be Iranian options that don’t include attacking international shipping, downing US military hardware, and making bellicose threats about the total destruction of Israel. With Iran, just like the democrat party, there can be no discussion, only submission to their will. When one thinks about it, the liberals and Ayatollahs have much in common. Iran is now the world’s leader in child executions, much to the envy of abortion happy liberals who are working hard to legalize “termination after birth.” The party’s new shining stars, Ilan Omer and that awful Talib woman, do the heavy lifting and lead the way in Jew-hating. If that’s not enough to make the Ayatollahs jump with joy, the democratic party sent their “Senior Diplomat”, John Kerry, to Iran to advise on how to circumvent US sanctions. The biggest takeaway from coverage of Iranian aggression is that left wing media went into an absolute hysterical fit when Trump didn’t go to war during the same news cycle of the downed drone. The liberal media demands total control of every aspect of every event on earth. Just like in Charlottesville when they demanded that Trump denounce white nationalism right now, right this minute, and when he refused to dance to their tune, they labeled him a white supremacist. When he did condemn it, they said it wasn’t passionate enough, wasn’t worded right, and therefore his condemnation of white nationalism was irrefutable proof that he is a racist. The same pattern has emerged with this Iranian conflict. CNN tells us that Iran can do no wrong, that Iran has every right to shut down international shipping lanes, and to lash out militarily. It blows me away how unconcerned with human life liberals really are. A conflict with Iran will mean death to hundreds of thousands of Iranians. I can assure you all that at the slightest hint of conflict, Trump, or Netanyahu will not pass up a chance to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities. I would not be surprised if the use of tactical nukes may be in play to do the job. So it might not be a bad idea for the CNN celebrities to lose the smarmy smiles and fake laughter when covering this situation. There really are issues in this life that are more important than liberal egos.
B. J. Evans resides in Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.