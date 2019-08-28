“Together we can make a world where cancer no longer means living with fear, without hope, or worse.”
— Patrick Swayze
Cancer is pernicious disease that permeates the bones and organs of children and adults, and in 2018 approximately 610,000 perished due to this malady.
Some have a greater propensity for cancer due exposure to carcinogens, such as smoking and chemical pollutants. Genetic factors, race, sex, ultraviolet rays, and possibly obesity can augment the risks.
Within families there is no age discrimination of cancer’s demise and psychological effects. Nearly 18 years ago, this writer sustained melanoma (skin cancer) and with early detection it was eradicated. My father perished at the age of 55 due to lung cancer (heavy smoker); at 32 my cousin passed away due to a brain tumor (exposure to rayon), and an uncle and his wife succumbed to pancreatic cancer 15 years apart.
With dedication and diligence Patrick Swayze became a prolific actor, dancer, and singer and in 1987 was the star in the romantic dance film “Dirty Dancing.” His courage and tenacity would be exemplified when he sustained pancreatic cancer in 2008.
Although emaciated, Swayze appeared in 13 episodes of the television series “The Beast” prior to his death in September 2009. Performing like he had something to prove, Swayze’s positive mental attitude can be encapsulated in his intrepid remark: “What winning is to me is not giving up, its no matter what’s thrown at me, I can take it. And I keep going.”
But having cancer does not have to be a death sentence . . . we can do our part to alleviate this atrocious disease. Early detection is a life saver! Women can do self-breast check, and have a physicians exam and a mammogram. After 50 years of age (or earlier), have a colonoscopy every five years, have a Prostate PSA blood analysis, and always check for asymmetrical shaped and discolored moles. Abstinence from smoking and avoiding asbestos and other carcinogens is integral in alleviating cancer!
Maintaining a positive mental attitude, faith in God, and family/friend support is imperative in overcoming this ominous illness. When possible. do your normal daily activities, talk and vent with friends/family on your concerns and apprehensions, and be cognizant that many have overcome cancer. There is always hope and research that reinforces an increased life expectancy.
Facing breast cancer for the third time (that metastasized to her bones) singer, actress, dancer, and philanthropist Olivia Newton-John appears impervious to the illness. With an air of positivity this “earth angel” staunchly voiced: “Fight each round, take it on the chin and never give in. The journey with cancer has been a gift. It made me slow down and appreciate the important things in life.”
When perusing this chronicle feel the importance of life, fighting for it, and “never giving up.”. And as Jim Valvano, the great coach who was a cancer victim, so adeptly reflected: “Life changes when you least expect it to. The future is uncertain. So, seize this day, seize this moment, and make the most of it.”
(1) comment
What a wonderful post! Thank you, Doug!
