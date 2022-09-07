As one of three at-large candidates for the Winchester School Board in this November’s election, I’d like to introduce myself. My name is Stuart Eiland, and I am a first-time candidate for public office. I moved with my family from Rappahannock County to Frederick County in 1991 and then to the City of Winchester in 2016. My wife Lisa is a registered nurse who has worked at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester for twenty-five years, and we are the proud parents of three adult children. I am a former high school English teacher (Clay County, TN), and I recently retired as Executive Vice President of the SJ Morse Company, a nationally renowned architectural woodworking manufacturer in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Education has always been a critical value in my family – both my father and my older brother were college professors, and my older son taught high school in Richmond and is now working to complete his PhD in Education. I began my professional career as a high school English teacher and started volunteering in my children’s schools when my oldest was in first grade. Volunteering in my children’s school was my way of demonstrating to them how important education is through the example of my personal commitment. The many hours I spent working in the classroom with kids who needed extra help made me feel like I was a part of the school family, and I found my heart firmly lodged within those walls. This feeling of family is why, even though my kids graduated years ago, I continue to spend part of every week volunteering with kids at Charlotte DeHart Elementary School through Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area (LVWA).
I bring a diverse and unique set of qualifications to the School Board: hands-on experience as a teacher, many years of volunteering in classrooms, business and financial leadership, and a deep appreciation for the importance and value of a quality vocational education in manufacturing and craftsmanship. If elected, I commit to being a vocal advocate for high quality Career and Technical Education (CTE) in Winchester Public Schools, to prioritize literacy skills as a critical component of a successful education, and to engage with my fellow School Board members, City Council, educators, administrators, support personnel, parents, and student representatives to promote equitable access to quality education for all students in Winchester Schools.
I love this community and its neighborhoods, and I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible and to promoting the needs and bright futures of our city’s children.
Stuart Eiland is an at-large seat candidate for the Winchester School Board in the November election.
