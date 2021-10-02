In response to the Sept. 28 front page Winchester Star article "We Need the Public's Help," the Board of Directors of the Winchester Branch of the American Association of University Women has canceled its Virginia House of Representatives Candidates' Forum for Oct. 9 at the Handley Library's Robinson Auditorium. The Friends of Handley Regional Library was a co-sponsor of the event.
Our local health providers are concerned that the "community's lack of recognition of this crisis" is making the pandemic worse in our area, and they ask for help from everyone in the community. We have decided to cancel the informational forum because we recognize and wish to respond, in our way, to the worsening conditions that our health providers have faced for nearly 2 years. Bringing together local political candidates and members of the community to share information exemplifies the best of community democracy, and we regret that we cannot provide that kind of gathering this year. The well-being of anyone who might attend this forum is more important.
Our thanks to the candidates who are vying for the House of Delegates seats in our area. These individuals had committed either to speak or send a representative to our non-partisan event: District 10 - Nick Clemente (R) and Wendy Gooditis (D), District 29 - William Wiley (R) and Delmara Bayliss (D), District 33 - Dave LaRock (R) and Paul Siker (D).
As members of an organization who wish to protect our neighbors, and because the increasing number of COVID cases due to the Delta variant has directly led to our decision, the Winchester Branch of AAUW urges everyone in the community to do their part to help keep our community safe and healthy.
Mary Froehlich and Patricia Kadel are co-presidents of the Winchester Branch, American Association of University Women.
