I must pose these questions. Who is paying for all these people to get to these rallies? Don't they have jobs? Are they getting paid leave? Where are they parking their cars or how are they getting there? All of these people can congregate and destroy innocent people's property and think it is in the name of justice?
Where are these people when a cop — black or white — is killed trying to stop a crime? This happens more times than cops being overly ambitious in making an arrest. Some criminals do not get arrested without a fight. I do not condone police brutality but can we always judge what went on to cause it? In the case of George Floyd it seems that too much was the case and the officer is going to pay for it by spending time in prison where his life will be in jeopardy.
Discrimination, which is the rallying cry, is overly stated. There are some older folds who still hold on to segregation, but kids and grandkids have been raised where nothing has been segregated. I cannot understand where this cry of racism come from. Most young adults and kids have friends from all walks of life. I know mine do, and I have welcomed them into my home. Today's businesses do not care what color or nationality you are if you can work hard and do a good job.
We cannot erase the past but must learn from it and move on.
Helen Pearce is a resident of Gore.
(2) comments
Ms. Pearce, good questions and often asked. The next time you welcome people of color into your home, sit down with them and ask them these questions. Perhaps a discussion will give some answers. We tend to rely on white people telling us what's wrong.
Ms. Pearce needs some new Black friends. Some who will tell her the facts of life from their POV. Her naivety and privilege blindness is obvious in her words. Her bubble needs bursting.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.