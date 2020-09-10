As Winchester lawns sprout bouquets of political placards, The Star's letters page is crowded by eager supporters who declare that “I have known *** since *** and he/she is a really really really really *** and also a dedicated *** and everyone in the **** agrees that he/she would be a really really good *** ***.
Before deciding, you should really really research ALL these candidates but particularly the School Board.
The COVID-19 plague has not that been that serious to the children of Winchester, but the Fascist plague is far more crippling, and it would be delusional to believe that our schools are somehow immune to this scourge. A conscientious School Board can do at least a little to protect your youngsters from these “educators”.
Since 1848 Marxists have consistently preached their doctrine to “set the children against their parents”.
As this infection spreads across the nation, parents of school-age children should devote at least a few minutes to learn what your loved ones are actually being “taught” in school!
Your research should include a Google of “Marxist teachers unions.”
Watch as the teachers (one wearing a childlike “Tax the rich” shirt) self-righteously celebrate achievements such as sneaking Marxism even into mathematics without being rebuffed by their peers, the principal, or even noticed by the School Board. Watch the disdain they have for the country, the system, classic studies, and the students. Don’t miss the threads to the U.S. Communist Party. Dig deeper, the clips should sicken concerned parents.
Would it not therefore be only prudent to require clear, unequivocal, published statements from the candidates on their “versions” of U.S. history, Native peoples, the Constitution, private property, the family, and some of the current Marxist programs like riots and looting, the reborn Black Panthers (BLM), the 1619 history pretzel, congressional intelligence, man-made climate, and “press” obedience before voting for them?
Care enough to be curious.
Murray Shantz is a resident of Winchester.
(2) comments
Schools should not be babysitters, daycare, or indoctrinators.
Great comments, Mr. Shantz. If there is one thing that COVID should tear down and rebuild it is the education of all students in the United States. Focus the efforts on educating our youth to compete in a changed world, and build accountability for hard work and achievement back in. As in all things, these concepts start at home and should be demanded by parents of our educators.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.