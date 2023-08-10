Sure, it’s hot in much of the country. Really hot. Off the scale hot. But it’s summertime. It’s supposed to be hot. This will pass. Crank up the AC and crack open a cold one. There’s nothing to be alarmed about.
Phoenix shatters the record for consecutive days at 110 degrees or higher. But records were made to be broken. Celebrate. Have another cold one. And anyway, Phoenix is in the middle of the desert. What do you expect?
There are enormous wildfires in Canada every year. It’s just that this year the prevailing winds pushed the smoke the wrong direction. The winds will change. No big deal.
Warmer temperatures mean we’ll soon be able to grow bananas and coffee locally, thus reducing shipping costs. This is a good thing.
Warmer temperatures also mean that northern Canada — when it’s not on fire — will be able to grow the apples that are now grown here in Virginia — a win-win outcome.
So what if the ocean is hot tub temperature? We all enjoy hot tubs — they’re very relaxing. This is another good thing.
Devastating floods in Pakistan and China? There are always disasters in Asia. There’s nothing unusual about it.
Increased incidence of malaria, Lyme and similar diseases? A changing climate and increasing range for disease-carrying ticks and mosquitoes has nothing to do with it. It’s those illegal immigrants from Central America. Fix the border and the problem will go away.
Melting glaciers? Well, glaciers used to cover much of North America. The place was uninhabitable. I think we can all agree that we’re better off without them.
Floods in Vermont? Well, without rain how would the Green Mountains remain green? Would you rather have Vermont’s slogan be the Brown Mountain State? It’s no big deal.
Rising sea levels? It will just create new, valuable, ocean-front property. Instead of Virginia’s hills and valleys, think Norway and the fjords. But with tropical vegetation and less precipitous shores. This is a good thing.
Property insurers fleeing Florida? Well, the state-run Florida Insurance Guaranty Association is currently trying to close over 20,000 outstanding claims. The state of Florida will take care of things. But this is not socialism, because the governor says it isn’t. So there’s no need to worry, either about the climate or creeping socialism.
So, relax. Have another cold one. Global warming is not a big deal, and may actually be a good thing. And if you believe that, I have this really big tower in the middle of Paris I’d love to sell you.
Charles Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.