As Memorial Day approaches, heralding the start of summer in the beautiful, free Shenandoah Valley, I'm compelled to recall that we have our great nation's veterans to thank for their service and sacrifices that keep us safe in an increasingly volatile world. And I share with you a story: In the not-too-distant past, one of my best and oldest childhood friends returned from deployment, serving our country overseas. For a while, things were fine. But then they weren’t. Something wasn’t physically right. Next came a barrage of incessant medical testing, resulting in increasingly frustrating medical uncertainty. Finally, however, we learned that at far-too-young of an age, he had developed a serious medical condition resulting from his time in the service.
That’s how I first learned about burn pits: The heinous waste disposal method commonly used by our military overseas in war zones to destroy everything from plastics, rubber, chemicals, and electronics, to food and human waste. Recently, they have been making national headlines as more and more of our veterans return home from deployment with their bodies compromised by a wide variety of ailments, from respiratory and cardiovascular issues to cancer and other vicious maladies. There is a now a Burn Pit Registry to keep track of troops exposed to burn pit smoke.
While I never served in the military, this experience got me thinking about what I could do to help. Burn pit exposure, of course, is but one of many post-war challenges our servicemembers and their families face. Fortunately, there are many like-minded folks in our community who are constantly looking for opportunities to support our nation’s veterans. Chief among them is former Marine Jim Bogaty, owner and operator of Veramar Vineyards, James Charles Winery, and the Bogati Bodega. I’ve been fortunate enough to call the Bogaty family friends for years, so when Jim and I started discussing a fundraiser event for veterans, it seemed like the perfect fit.
This year, we cordially invite you to join us for Veramar For Veterans, a Memorial Day Weekend Festival at scenic Veramar Vineyards in Berryville, Virginia, on Saturday, May 28, from noon–6 p.m.
Gates open at noon, with a memorial ceremony beginning at 12:30 p.m. The ceremony features honor guard by the Sons of the American Revolution and a performance by City of Winchester Pipes and Drums.
The event features all-day entertainment with live music by: Dylan Woelfel, Brennan Edwards & Robert Trey Jett, III, and the Bryan Shepherd Band. Chow will be provided by local food trucks. Local artisans and crafters will be on-site alongside area veterans organizations, including VFW Post 9760 (Berryville), American Legion Post 41 (Berryville), Korean War Veterans Association (Winchester), Combat Veterans Alliance, and Heroes on the River. Other supporting organizations include Burnett & Williams, P.C., Access Independence, Inc., and the Horseshoe Curve Benevolent Association.
The event is free — bring your family and friends, come enjoy award-winning wines from Veramar Vineyard, Bogati Bodega, and James Charles Winery as you celebrate our nation’s heroes!
Matthew Bass is a resident of Berryville.
