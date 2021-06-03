TIFFANY CADOREE
On a bright, sunny Tuesday afternoon, the elevator of the Joint Judicial Center slowly rises to the third floor where an unusual ringing sound of applause can be heard echoing through the courthouse walls. As one investigates where this sound is coming from, they discover a scene of celebration and tears of joy — one that can only be found in drug court. This is the place where judges provide positive feedback and ask the individual standing before them “what they learned” this week. It is in this room where a team made up of judges, commonwealth’s attorneys, public defender, treatment providers, probation officers, and law enforcement officers lead a program that is successfully guiding people out of the justice system and into long-term recovery. This is drug court.
In 2016, a team of contrasting disciplines united to unlearn prior notions of what addiction was and how to treat individuals experiencing a substance use disorder. The judicial system began to understand that “we cannot arrest our way out of this problem.” For the past five years, the commonwealth’s attorneys of Winchester/ Frederick County/Clarke County, judges, public defender, representatives from Northwestern Community Services Board, District 11 Probation and Parole, and local law enforcement agencies joined forces to end the stigma of addiction by giving clients something they never were offered before: hope, treatment, care, and compassion. Individuals who entered the justice system due to addiction were offered lifesaving treatment and the chance to repair their lives, reconnect with their families, and find long-term recovery.
Beginning her journey nearly three years prior, a young woman entered the program after years of struggling with a co-occurring disorder; she resorted to theft and fraud to support her addiction. After being arrested numerous times, she could not find her way out of the well of addiction. While facing several years in prison if she did not make a change in her life, she decided to give the drug treatment court a try. In drug court, she completed more than 900 hours of therapy, submitted more than 250 consecutively negative drug screens, built healthy relationships with her family. Most importantly, she became gainfully employed for the first time in 10 years. With the help of the drug court team, she was able to build a life of hope and redemption. Today, she has no criminal record holding her back. She is happy, healthy, employed, and contributing to our community.
This is just one of thousands of individual stories that demonstrate why treatment courts are so critical in the effort to address addiction. At the center of every drug court program is a team of heroes. As we celebrate National Drug Court Month, we recognize our team of dedicated professionals who inspire hope each day in those battling addiction. If you are ever in the courthouse and hear a thundering round of applause, stop in to witness hope and redemption playing out.
