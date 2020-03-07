MARK GUNDERMAN
This year Shrove Tuesday — which is commonly known as Fat Tuesday or Pancake Day — took place on Feb. 25.
The name comes from the word “shrive,” meaning absolution for sins by doing penance. The day gets its name from the tradition of Christians trying to be “shriven’”before Lent. Pancakes became associated with Shrove Tuesday as worshipers used up rich foods, including eggs, milk, yeast and sugar, in the kitchen before they began their fast during Lent.
The word Lent comes from the Anglo-Saxon word meaning to lengthen, and Lent arrives at a time when the hours of daylight are lengthening as spring approaches. The color purple is associated with Lent as it signifies both penance and hope. During this period purple church vestments (altar cloths and the priests’ liturgical garments) are used. Purple reflects the traditional color of mourning (recalling Jesus’ death) and also is symbolic of royalty (celebrating Christ’s coming as King).
Ash Wednesday, in the calendar of Western Christianity, is the first day of Lent and occurs 46 days before Easter. It is a moveable fast, falling on a different date each year because it is dependent on the date of Easter. It can occur as early as Feb. 4 or as late as March 10. In 2020, Ash Wednesday fell on Feb. 26. Despite the 40 day fasting rule, it actually is 46 days before Easter, as many Christians take breaks from fasting on Sundays due to it being the Sabbath day. The six Sundays within the period are not fast days (Sundays are always feast days in the Christian calendar) and therefore not counted in the 40 days of Lent. Lent ends at sunset on Holy Thursday.
Many church denominations practice the wearing of ashes on the forehead in the sign of a cross on Ash Wednesday. Ashes symbolize true heartfelt repentance. More important than the outward symbol of ashes is the inner reality of a contrite heart. “So I turned to the Lord God and pleaded with Him in prayer and petition, in fasting and in sackcloth and ashes” Daniel 9:3.
Lent is a season of repentance, self-examination and quiet contemplation of the mysteries of God. Lent originated in the very earliest days of the church as a preparatory time for Easter, when the faithful rededicated themselves and when converts were instructed in the faith and prepared for baptism.
We are indeed mortal — we are dust, and to dust we shall return — Genesis 3:19. We are reminded that we are still sinners in need of continuous conversion. The church now calls us back once again to the graces of our baptism, to do penance and amend our lives as we approach the greatest celebration and high point of the Christian church year: Easter.
