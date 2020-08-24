MARY MILLER FROEHLICH
One hundred years ago, on August 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States became a reality when Tennessee was the last of the 36 ratifying states required to secure adoption. This brought a long and hard-fought campaign to allow women the right to vote to a successful conclusion. On August 26, 1920 the ratification was certified. It was the largest enfranchisement of voters in our nation’s history.
Now we have an opportunity to honor the legacy of the suffragists that came before us by making our voices heard this year at the ballot box.
Are you registered to vote? The deadline is Oct. 13, 5 p.m.
Voter Registration Offices:
• Winchester: 107-A N. East Lane. 540-545-7910
• Frederick County: 107 N. Kent St.#102. 540-665-5660
• Clarke County: 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville. 540-955-5168
Make a plan to vote!
1. Vote in person on Nov. 3. Expect long lines and possible changes in voting precincts.
2. Request an absentee ballot online at www. elections.virginia.gov (You will need your Social Security number and driver’s license number.) The ballot will be mailed to you on Sept. 18. Make your choice and return it promptly by mail to OR drop it off in person at the Voter Registration offices above. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 23, 5 p.m.
3. Go to your Voter Registration office to vote absentee in person after Sept. 18. Give yourself plenty of time that day and take identification. Deadline is Oct. 31, 5 p.m.
Keep abreast of current news about voting in the 2020 election. Critically evaluate what you hear and read. In addition to electing a president and vice president, in Virginia there will be a vote to create a redistricting commission and a vote to exempt disabled veterans from motor vehicle taxation. Other federal and local offices will be on the ballot.
Consult media guides for stories of the struggle for woman’s suffrage in Virginia and the United States. Many early leaders did not live to see the 19th Amendment ratified. Some names are famous; many more are not. Each person contributed to the final ratification.
Thank you to the City of Winchester and the County of Frederick who passed resolutions to recognize 100 years of women’s suffrage.
“Every election is determined by the people who show up,” said Larry Sabato. Show up this year!
Mary Miller Froehlich is president of the Winchester Branch, American Association of University Women. She lives in Stephens City.
