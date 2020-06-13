Racist rumors are probably no more common in Winchester than in many similar cities. But we’ve had them, this week and in the recent past. And nobody has shown much interest in tracing them or quelling them.
After the shooting death of D’Londre Minifield in early 2016, I was driving into town. I got told that “there’s a riot downtown.” That was the rumor, but there was no riot. A bunch of young people, friends and supporters of D’Londre, had used their First Amendment right to march. Most of them were black, so it was named a riot.
A couple days later, there was another march. This time I marched with them. No one was hurt, no property was destroyed. I’m sure young people chanting Black Lives Matter scared some folks, though.
The Winchester police prudently closed off the streets to downtown, including the then new traffic circle on Piccadilly. That same evening, a friend of mine was told as a fact that a white woman with her kids in the car had been been intimidated as she drove in the circle by demonstrators all around her car, rocking it. The story was fake. I saw myself that the circle was closed to traffic before demonstrators gathered.
That week, another lie showed up online — the lie that there had been vandalism of Rebel graves in Mt. Hebron Cemetery by Black Lives Matter or some related group. The “evidence” was a series of photos — each of which had been pulled off the internet from somewhere else and assembled into a fake display. One of the structures in the photos even had the word “CHARLESTON” inscribed on it.
It took me only a couple of minutes on the internet to identify the claims as fake by finding out the sources of the photos. Nevertheless, even some of my liberal friends fell for the disturbing hoax, and righteous anger circulated around the city. At least until, after a day or so, it became obvious the desecration had never happened.
So I was not surprised to hear, as demonstrations followed the murder of George Floyd, about more rumors this time. So far they have included planned rioting, looting, and property destruction, and, most intriguing, the importing of two busloads of militant antifa from Baltimore — an oddly specific rumor. How did antifa, which isn’t even an organization, recruit 80 or so folks to go riot in an obscure, small city a hundred miles away? And why? What’s so special about us? Also, how an organization with no money, address, or legal status could acquire buses is a pretty interesting question.
We see that Winchester has some people, apparently local, who put a significant effort into lying to turn public opinion against anti-racist demonstrators and to frighten people away from demonstrations here. Who are they? Maybe The Star could help us find out. It would be interesting journalism to track these rumors to their origin.
Yes, Winchester is experiencing changes. That’s scary for some folks. But believing these rumors just makes it scarier. There will be more change, probably including dismantling the pro-slavery propaganda statue on the downtown mall. But as The Star reminds us every week in its Out of the Past feature, change has always been part of life. Even in Winchester.
I am a transplanted Connecticut Yankee, known for strong liberal views my entire life, and I have no problem with the statue on the downtown mall. It is of a simple soldier, not a rebellious General or politician. I see the many such as him as victims of those seditious leaders, and they are worthy of remembrance and pity.
What would be a noble undertaking would be the renaming of Jubal Early Drive. Besides being one of the treasonous generals that led men like our simple soldier to slaughter, he was an "unrepentant rebel" for the rest of his life, establishing the "lost cause" lie that the Confederate cause was not perpetuating slavery, but a just, noble, and even heroic one. Generations of Southerners were taught it was to defend "states rights" and repel "Northern aggression", feeding into white supremacist policies like Jim Crow.
I would much rather forget Jubal Anderson Early than that simple soldier.
John Gerbi
Winchester
