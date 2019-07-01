“One’s past is what one is. It is the only way by which people should be judged,” so said the larger than life 19th century personality, Oscar Wilde. But is it? Today, the question is more relevant than ever.
We read daily about “demands” and protests to raze statutes of past heroes and leaders or to erase the names on buildings which were dedicated to donors whose contributions made such edifices possible. As we begin what will seem like an endless political season, the media will reveal past indiscretions of the candidates. Already, we are reading about former Vice President Biden’s comments and actions from decades ago in which he praised vicious racists. Even a recent piece on these pages has sharply criticized the Star’s editorial writer for daring to praise past Winchester area benefactors while omitting that they were slave-holders or aggressive entrepreneurs.
Does all this mean we give no one a “pass” for decades’ or century’s old behavior? Do we have to begin history anew, using our contemporary sensibilities and standards as our starting points and frames of reference for judging leaders who we have considered past heroes?
I have a modest recommendation. Consider the degree to which someone strayed from a milieu which we would condemn, but, yet made significant contributions to future generations.
For example, Jefferson and Washington, like their Virginia contemporaries, were slaveholders. That was their society; their milieu. But did they beat their slaves? Torture them? Lynch them? Sure, some Virginians did, but they did not. They accepted a practice that we rightly condemn, but if we were thrown back more than 200 years ago, who among us would have stood up in front of the Court House in Winchester and called for abolition? I would wager that not one self-righteous college student, professor, or letter-writer to The Star would have done so. Yes, full disclosures and reminders of the past are necessary at the proper time, but to lose sight of the context, as much as we may condemn it, is to misjudge how most people behave. In effect, it is arrogant and disingenuous to suggest that one would have openly challenged a prevailing, deep seated culture. All this may be regrettable, but such behavior would have required heroism few have.
Taking historical milieu into consideration is exactly what makes Gov. Northam’s yearbook page so ugly, disgusting, and reprehensible. The picture and derogatory words emblazoned on the top of the page were published in 1984. By this time, such images and words were considered, fortunately, repugnant and were properly condemned.
Understanding and judging the past raises a number of issues, questions, and judgments that are difficult to assess. But, to erase and to condemn the past because of our present moral postures may not only be arrogant and misplaced, but also dangerous to the coherence and unity of our nation.
So Washington and Jefferson were brave enough to call for independence from Britain, but too cowardly to call for the abolition of slavery???
I don't think Washington and Jefferson lacked the courage to stand on those courthouse steps and call for abolition. It is completely fair to say they profited from a system like anyone else, likely knowing the immorality. These weren't soft men who lacked purpose. We can say they were men of their time without making excuses for them either. They did leave behind the footprints for greatness for all people, and they should be celebrated fully for that, with names on buildings, streets, etc. The truth, in both directions, is good enough.
Actually, Washington found slavery to be an economic burden, but did reflect some of the Virginia efforts toward, if not abolition, "improvement" in the system. Upon his death, he did manumit his slaves, though there was a technicality which bequeathed them first to Martha. Jefferson freed very few of his slaves at any time, in spite of writings expressing discomfort with the institution. For these two, I'm not sure "courage" is relevant to the counterfactual consideration of whether they had that characteristic in relation to abolition. In the end, though, neither were open advocates of abolition which is the point I was making. Even for these two "moral" and great American leaders(as an aside, I'm not that big of a fan of Jefferson), "standing" in front of the Court house for such a policy would have been unthinkable in Virginia at that time.
