KEVIN KENNEDY
Think back to January a year ago and remember what was going on then. No, not to that horrifying Jan. 6. Think about state of the country when Joe Biden was sworn in as president:
COVID 19 had ravaged the country for almost a year, with the total number of deaths approaching half a million.
Americans were more divided against one another than perhaps at any time since the Civil War.
Citizens were even sharply divided over whether to fight the pandemic by wearing masks and getting vaccinations.
The economy was in severe crisis, and millions of people did not have enough income to support themselves. The pandemic had killed workers, disrupted or closed work places, and damaged supply chains.
Three weeks prior to inauguration, an armed insurrection against the government had been repelled.
The defeated ex-president, against all evidence, continued to say that he had won the election.
147 elected Republican senators and congress persons believed the big lie and refused to acknowledge that Biden was the legitimately elected president.
Inheriting that extraordinarily bleak outlook, Joe Biden went to work. Among the accomplishments in the first year of his administration, we have seen:
The economy grew more than 7% in the last three months of 2021, after losing at a rate of 3.5% for the year 2020. (That’s minus 3.5% growth.)
The jobless rate shrank from 6.2% down to 4.2%, meaning that 4.1 million jobs were created.
The American Rescue Plan jump-started the economy, cut the child poverty rate in half, and brought health care coverage to 4.6 million citizens.
A massive push to buy vaccines and make them available to all adults has resulted in 250 million Americans (75.5%) having at least 1 dose.
Under President Biden, the U.S. has rejoined the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Accords, and we are now re-involved with NATO.
All that progress and improvement has been made with no legislative help (in fact, some blatant resistance) from Republicans.
And yet! And yet the public does not want to give Biden credit for a year which has been extremely successful, especially under the circumstances. I’ve even heard from a few Democrats who are disappointed that more hasn’t been done. Of course, the Democrat-haters are happy to criticize. Recent writers to The Star are so unhappy that they seem to have lost touch with the truth. One of them wrote about the “worst president in living memory,” “a disgrace to the nation,” “the prince of divisiveness.” He wrote that “it will take us years ... to recover from his extraordinary ineptitude.” Wow, he was describing Trump!
Now, at last, we have a president of excellent character (and decency). We will recover from the disgrace, ineptitude, and divisiveness of that still dangerous ex-president. We must all work together to make that happen as quickly as possible.
