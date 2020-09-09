WARREN D. GOLIGHTLY
Joe Biden overcame hardship and adversity. Biden’s character was formed growing up in a working-class neighborhood. Working people develop experience from the school of hard knocks. With an embarrassing stuttering problem, he learned discipline to cope and mostly overcome this handicap.
Biden lost his first wife and a daughter in 1972 in a tragic traffic accident. Upon becoming a young senator, he eschewed the expensive Washington, D.C., lifestyle. Instead he lived in a modest apartment in Delaware and used public transit to commute to the Capitol.
In Biden’s first run for president shortly after he stopped his campaign, he suffered from a brain aneurysm requiring immediate surgery. In 2015, Beau Biden, an Army veteran who served in the Iraq War and who had a promising political career as attorney general of Delaware, died of brain cancer. Overcome by grief of losing his son, Joe skipped the 2016 presidential race. A practicing Catholic his entire life, Joe Biden has known physical and mental pain, always finding inner strength to go on.
Joe Biden, in 1988 and 2008, ran for the Democratic nomination for president and was denied his dream. Early in the 2020 primary season he fell behind suffering defeats in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada. Biden won the primary in South Carolina. The following Tuesday he swept many primaries, took the lead, never had to look back, and became the Democratic nominee for president.
Knowing the importance of keeping a cool head much as President Obama, Joe Biden served as vice president for eight years. The Obama/Biden administration borne up under withering attacks of demonizing and vilification. Neither Obama nor Biden lashed out in anger at their adversaries. Always Obama, the constitutional law professor, Biden the battle-scarred political veteran, participated in the public discourse with civility. Obama and Biden may have been called hateful things. Never once, however, could their critics besmirch their personal character. Both lived exemplary personal lives. Their enemies would have if they could have. But, there was not one piece of evidence suggesting a weakness of personal character for either.
During the Obama/Biden administration scandals were rare to nonexistent. No one in the eight years of the Obama/Biden administration was indicted or convicted. Turnover of personnel in those eight years was very low. Any stock analyst knows the ability of a company to attract, retain, and inspire loyalty from subordinates reflects the competence and character of the leadership.
William Shakespeare observed: “Our trouble is not in our stars but in ourselves.” Another sage opined that “character is destiny.” It is probable the character of our leadership will be the determinant of our destiny. Character matters!
Hey Golightly, watching too much CNN will make you stupid.
The IRS scandal of 2013 refers to the Internal Revenue Service's disclosure that it had targeted conservative and Tea Party groups for extra scrutiny leading up to the 2012 presidential election between Democratic President Barack Obama and Republican Mitt Romney. The fallout was fierce and led to the resignation of the head of the tax agency.
The U.S. Department of Justice secretly obtained telephone records of reporters and editors for The Associated Press wire service in 2012. The move was described as a last resort in a leak probe, but it nonetheless outraged journalists, who called the seizure a "massive and unprecedented intrusion" into The AP's newsgathering operation.
As part of the Fast and Furious program, the Phoenix Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) allowed 2,000 firearms to be sold to people it believed to be smugglers in hopes of tracing the weapons back to Mexican drug cartels. Though some of the guns were later recovered, the agency lost track of many others. When U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry was shot and killed in 2010 near the Arizona-Mexico border, two of the weapons purchased under the Fast and Furious program were found nearby. Obama's Attorney General Eric Holder was held in contempt of Congress during the investigation.
Violated the U.S. Constitution by authorizing assassinations and drone strikes to kill American citizens abroad — without due process.
When states voted to enforce the federal immigration laws which the federal government refused to enforced, Obama sued to stop them.
Instructed Attorney General Eric Holder to stonewall any investigation into the voter intimidation case against the New Black Panthers.
Aided and abetted the “Arab Spring” which deposed existing secular governments across North Africa, leading to a regional power vacuum which was filled by Al Qaeda, the Muslim Brotherhood, and other hardline Islamists.
Used Obamacare as a pretext to greatly increase the size and power of the IRS (which was given 16,000 new agents and additional mandates to penalize taxpayers for noncompliance).
Obama ordered his cabinet to spy on and sabotage the incoming Trump administration.
Waiter...i’ll have my nothing burger rare with a side of conspiracy sauce please. Oh and a large Benghazi shake
Make that two, please! I'll take mine to go. See ya at the pizza parlor!
48 years of experience without any notable positive accomplishments.
Just leaving the cultists their talking points for today here...."The Real Polls are starting to look GREAT! We will be having an even bigger victory than that of 2016. The Radical Left Anarchists, Agitators, Looters, and just plain Lunatics, will not be happy, but they will behave!"
Joe Biden is the sane, compassionate leader that America needs right now.
Does anyone believe this propagandist? Biden and Clinton used their government offices to enrich themselves and their families by hundreds of millions of dollars trading Government favors. This is the "Character" of corruption.
Do tell us Sparky, with sources other than Q. Thanks. After you do that, let's discuss the current corruptor in chief and his family who line their pockets on a daily basis. And that "charity"....so much corruption, so little time.....
Poor sparky... Can't handle that his holy saviors are grifting from the American people as well, huh?
Such a poor example of what used to be a decent ideology. I think silence would behoove you more than talking.
I can’t wait to see what other commenters have to say about this flowery tripe. I’ll start off: “denied his dream” concerning Biden’s run for President in 1988 and 2008, really means he lost. Actually trounced. Bulldozed away.
It may be "flowery tripe", but factual tripe (except he left out the plagiarism). Have you gotten so used to what moral and mental shell we have dribbling conspiracy theories and lies on a daily basis? Why, of course you have, silly me. Faux pro life evangelism is superior in all ways for you.
