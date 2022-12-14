WILLIAM MEIER
The Board of Supervisors has left us with a horrific traffic situation at Martinsburg Pike and Exit 317 from development.
So get ready north side Winchester, you have a new application for a development on 220 acres off Rest Church Road.
The new proposal is from Fruit Hill Farms, just past the truck stop and Amazon at Exit 323 for 2.2 million square feet of mix development.
After attending a meeting at Jordan Springs Elementary for the NE Land Plan, I was placed on a list to receive information on the project. Contact the planning department at: NELUP@fcva.us for the packet.
A link within the packet is the “Traffic Impact Analysis” for the project.
It’s 286 pages long, containing 250 pages of numbers and charts. Even as a former VDOT engineer, I found the charts and numbers overwhelming! On page four (every page isn’t numbered) the report rates the “level of service” of the surrounding intersections in the year 2028. Many are rated C, D, E and F. And yes, it’s like school grades. It states the I-81 exit and ramps will be “signaled.” Here we go again!
I’m curious to see the “past” traffic study for the 750,000 square feet of new warehousing across from Rutherford Crossing under construction, as this will be greatly contributing to an already serious traffic problem at Exit 317. (Where the state just spent $2.5 million.) Now the county is prioritizing an additional $8 million for a new “diverging diamond” interchange with stop lights. I wonder just how long will its service life be as we have more approved warehousing coming to that same area?
At a Dec. 7 meeting on the project, Planning Commission Vice Chairman Roger Thomas stated (see The Winchester Star’s article, “Concerned about government overreach, Planning Commission kicks Northeast Land Use Plan back to committee”), “We have to be very careful. We don’t want to let a hundredth of the population dictate where we go with our plan. We also must look at what’s good for the county.” Wow! So what is good for the county? Is it development with poor infrastructure? Is it more schools? Is tax revenue all that matters? What about “quality of life?”
When do we say no to some development? Especially along I-81 while its two lanes. I totally understand that’s where it needs to be, but what are we doing to ourselves? What is the state doing to commerce and travel along I-81? We can’t keep piling up at stop lights at entrance and exit ramps. More importantly, we’re averaging about three accidents a week on I-81 in our area, with some fatalities.
It shouldn’t always be about growth! Governments along I-81 must band together and increase the pressure on the state and VDOT to get going on widening I-81. (At least the larger cities.) The state should install a moratorium on development around all interchanges and strive for clover leaf interchanges. How are we going to increase volume on I-81 without improving access? Let’s stop chasing our tail.
What a great win it would be for our governor!
