THEODORE DAY
Being shut in has the hidden advantage of allowing more time to read and study the Bible, which, in turn, leads to a greater understanding of our otherwise confusing times. One way or another, God’s purpose always prevails.
Anyway, when we consider the four horsemen in the sixth chapter of Revelation, our tendency may be to apply these conditions to the future. However, in the case of the third or black horse, Ol’ Dobbin has surely left the gate!
I wouldn’t want the rider’s job – holding a set of scales declaring, “A measure of wheat for a penny...and see thou harm not the oil and the wine.” (King James version)
“A penny” — that doesn’t sound so bad but what was a penny worth in 1611 when the King James Bible was commissioned? A local whiz kid came up with the figure of $3.75. In that early agricultural sustenance economy — which is basically no economy at all — very few were likely pulling down any more than that daily. Webster’s offers several definitions of a “penny.” One is a Scottish coin worth a tenth of an English penny. (Well, it is Scottish, after all.)
More importantly is what a penny was worth in John “The Revalator’s” time. Another definition, referring to the currency used in John’s time is a “denarius.” Many Bible translations use “a denarius” in place of “a penny.” A denarius is twenty-five denari or a common worker’s wage for a full day’s work.
Just what everyone wants to hear. In the final days of this world system of things, a worker will labor all day just for the means to do it again tomorrow. No extras, no vacation, no building a personal empire or private Xanadu by the water.
Fifty years ago, this prospect would have seemed futile and sad. For many of us today, though, it might actually start looking good. So cheer up. Things are going to get worse! (Matthew 24:6, 7, 21, 22)
But there’s good news, too! After these tribulations have passed, God’s original plan for the earth will resume. Then, many of those still living, along with the resurrected dead, will be welcomed back to a restored Edenic planet. (Psalms 37:10, 29; John 5:28-29; Revelation 21:4).
To learn more, direct your sincere prayers to our Creator, and the greatest power in the universe will see to it that all of your questions are answered. (Matthew 24:14; John 17:3; Matthew 7:7-11).
Meanwhile, we might feel inclined to “harm the wine” as mentioned in Revelation while we still can — in moderation of course.
