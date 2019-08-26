In September six years ago, a group of chess players banded in an empty storefront on the Old Town Mall around the idea of participating in a chess club. Since then, this group has grown to host year-round weekly library meetings in Winchester and Stephens City, providing workshops, after-school programs, and tournaments for hundreds of kids and adults.
It is with deep gratitude that we announce that the Shenandoah Valley Chess Club is now a 501©3 nonprofit organization. Our mission is to gather residents of the Shenandoah Valley and surrounding communities around the value and challenge of the game of chess while promoting its educational benefits.
This milestone is thanks to the support of many library staff, parents, and volunteers. Some of them play chess and others do not. All of them believe that the game of chess can change lives.
The chess club is especially meaningful to many young people in our region. Chess exercises strategic thinking and rewards hard work in ways that video games cannot. It shows young people that their ideas matter. With mentorship to grow their skills, we have seen their confidence soar.
We plan to continue our service for many more years. We need volunteer support to grow the program, especially to meet requests for more chess from local schools.
We invite the community to our Chess Open House at Handley Library, Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. to learn more about chess and how they can help.
To all who have given their time, energy, and expertise to this vital idea — we thank you.
(1) comment
When I was a high schooler, our chess club went to an out of state tournament. We were all gathered in the lobby when the manager told us we needed to quiet down because the other guests were complaining about the chess nuts boasting in an open foyer.
