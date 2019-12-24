Reason for the nation’s existence
CHARLES D. MARKERT
The Christmas holiday we celebrate is the reason for the existence of the USA.
This is a truth that are citizens who are atheists, agnostics, Jewish, and any other religion or non-religion should also celebrate.
You do not have to be a Christian to adopt, follow, and benefit from these Christian values and principles. In fact, many of these values are present in other religions and belief systems. However, the recipe used by our Founders is working without any linkage to a specific church or religion.
Our secular society is free to use any formula we want. We know that the socialist and communist recipes do not work. As long as we hold dear the Constitution, Bill of Rights, and free-market principles as our ideal, we will prosper in peacefulness.
The only disruption to our peace and prosperity comes from those with an undying greed and thirst for power over “we the people”. When such attacks occur, we must either fight back or submit.
One such attack, enabled by our freedoms, coming from within, is the current assault on the rule of law, separation of powers, and our freedom of speech. Deep down, this assault is not on President Trump so much as it is our Constitution and our individual freedoms.
“We the people” must fight to retain our culture, language, borders, freedoms and independence or we will surely lose them.
The very simple truth is that we either follow the idea that our rights come from a higher authority than man or we follow the ideals and values on whatever human happens to be in control at the moment. What is happening today amounts to individual accountability being replaced by collective unaccountability.
We have been successful in using our Founding Fathers’ deference to a higher being. The mere act of following these values does not make you a Christian. It merely inoculates our country against the failings of human nature and greed for power.
Merry Christmas to all, and to all, a good future.
Charles D. Markert is a resident of Frederick County.
