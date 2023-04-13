Lead is an extremely toxic metal, and if you are reading this, your family’s risk for exposure to lead is among the highest in the state. According to a recent assessment by the Virginia Department of Health, the risk for exposure to lead is dangerously high in the northwestern region. Families with young children living in the city of Winchester, and Rappahannock, Page and Shenandoah counties are among those at highest risk for the negative impacts of lead exposure.
Children younger than 6 are the most vulnerable to lead poisoning because they are still growing and developing. Exposure to lead can create learning and behavior problems, as well as hearing and speech problems. The greatest risk is to brain and nervous system development, where irreversible damage can occur.
The good news is that childhood lead poisoning is considered one of the most preventable environmental diseases. Understanding how to prevent exposure to lead can reduce your child’s risk considerably.
Get your home checked for lead hazards, especially lead-based paint
Parents of young children should pay special attention once their child starts crawling and potentially can come in contact with lead paint chips and flakes. Toddlers put everything in their mouth because it’s how they explore their world, but that can lead to them accidentally ingesting lead-based paint. While lead paint has been banned in the U.S. since 1978, it is still the primary source of lead exposure in houses and childcare centers built before that time. Lead is commonly found in chipped or peeling paint, or dust from deteriorating paint on the walls, doors, windows, and sills of older buildings.
Have your drinking water tested for lead
Another potential source of lead exposure is from lead-contaminated water. Water can become contaminated with lead from lead service lines or lead in solder and old plumbing fixtures. If you're pregnant or planning a pregnancy, be especially careful to avoid exposure to lead. Lead in drinking water is a potential source of exposure for fetuses and formula fed infants. To be safe, have your water tested, use certified lead-free bottled water, or an NSF.org approved water filter. You can send a home water sample to a private laboratory for testing (the Virginia Department of General Services, Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services website has a list of accredited laboratories.) If your drinking water comes from a private well, the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Virginia Household Water Quality Program has information on how to get your well water tested.
Remove recalled toys and jewelry from your home.
Lead is a metal that occurs naturally in the earth's crust, but human activity — mining, burning fossil fuels and manufacturing — has caused it to become more widespread. Once used in paint and gasoline, lead is still used today in batteries, solder, pipes, pottery, and roofing materials. Other potential exposures can include items purchased overseas, where lead is not nearly as regulated. Lead can be found in certain imported products, including toys, cosmetics, jewelry, and some spices. You can check for recalled products due to unsafe levels of lead on cpsc.gov.
Ask your doctor about testing
The best way to know for sure if your child has been exposed to lead is with a blood lead test. We encourage lead blood testing for children at their one- and two-year checkups. At one year, we draw blood to rule out anemia and test for lead levels. At two years, we focus on developmental progress and draw blood to test for lead levels again to make sure the child’s exposure hasn’t increased. Sometimes, parents may elect to delay that two-year blood test and then don’t follow up for a variety of reasons. Until, suddenly, it’s kindergarten, and we see signs of developmental delay, a common result of lead exposure.
It bears repeating: Childhood lead poisoning is a highly preventable environmental disease. Knowing the risk is the first step in preventing illness.
If you think your child may be exposed to lead, see your doctor to get a simple blood test. And, as a precaution, please ask your health care provider to test your child for lead in their blood at their one- and two-year-old checkups.
Dr. David S. Switzer is Valley Health System medical director of population health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.