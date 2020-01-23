Dave Snow’s letter to the editor thanking City Council for not making Winchester a sanctuary city is a perfect example of how liberals will use new “red flag” gun laws to cripple free speech. Thanks to control- freak liberals, Virginia is now a communistic, denouncing society where family, friends and anyone who reads a letter to an editor can now denounce you to the police simply because they feel threatened by your opinion.
And this coming from the snowflakes who need safe zones to insulate themselves from anyone who disagrees with them on anything. Mr. Snow says that a contributor to The Star who stated there may be blood on both sides, should these laws be enacted, should not be allowed to own a firearm. In Mr. Snow’s opinion, the writer of that statement should have his firearms confiscated.
His crime was simply to state the obvious, that red flag laws will endanger lives, not protect them, and his statement was made after the governor’s office threatened to call out the National Guard to enforce the new laws.
The reality is that the new laws have empowered arrogant, condescending, hate-filled liberals like Mr. Snow to put other’s lives at risk, including law enforcement lives. Please note that Mr. Snow did not use the example of last month’s letter by Vietnam veteran David Locke, who definitely threatened the editor of this newspaper, with “SWINE! You’ll burn!” because liberals would love to see The Star go away. So that writer gets to keep his guns.
Allow me to show you how this works. Mr. Snow mocked the concept of sanctuary cities, a concept based on a constitutional right to bear arms, a right “that shall not be infringed.” Yet Mr. Snow applauds and supports sanctuary cities that refuse to allow federal agents to remove criminal illegal immigrants from our society.
Liberals like Mr. Snow think it’s funny that New York City set loose an illegal immigrant who then raped and murdered a 92-year-old woman, instead of holding the criminal for a matter of hours so ICE could pick him up.
One of our City Council members stated that she would not support sanctuary status because children should not be taught to disobey the law ... unless it is illegal border crossings, illegally voting for Democrats, illegally using someone else’s Social Security card to obtain food stamps and other benefits, or supporting illegal gun laws in the inner cities.
She seems just fine not supporting those laws. As for Mr. Snow mocking concerns about gun confiscation, I would ask him why Gov. Blackface threatened to use the Guard for enforcement? Don’t forget Democrat presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke who exclaimed, “Hell yeah, we’re coming for your guns!”
(9) comments
Blue snowflakes gonna be blue snowflakes.
Wolf, WOLF. , Wolf....... But, there is no wolf. Paranoia is a terrible thing. Exaggerations, falsehoods, errors, all used here to create it. As Trump has shown us, if you repeat a thing often and loudly, some will believe it because that is what they want to be true, not that it is.
You mean like the Democrats in DC are doing this week. Perfect example. Adam Schiff is doing exactly what you stated slowe.
Not wolf. Wolf,wolf. ..... yes their final goal is confiscation. Someone gets p..sed off at neighbor, make a call now the neighbor has to prove his innocence? Not a well thought plan. Want to limit or take firearms?? Guess all the rich and government who carry or have security will have to turn their guns too??. Again criminals snd sickos dont care about your laws
then why have any laws at all? lol
“ yes their final goal is confiscation.“. THIS. Is a wolf cry. And a lie. Have you even read the red flag law?
Here is the text of the bill. SB240. https://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?201+sum+SB240
SUMMARY AS INTRODUCED:
Firearms; removal from persons posing substantial risk; penalties. Creates a procedure by which any attorney for the Commonwealth or any law-enforcement officer may apply to a general district court, circuit court, or juvenile and domestic relations district court judge or magistrate for an emergency substantial risk order to prohibit a person who poses a substantial risk of injury to himself or others from purchasing, possessing, or transporting a firearm. If an emergency substantial risk order is issued, a judge or magistrate may issue a search warrant to remove firearms from such person. An emergency substantial risk order shall expire on the fourteenth day following issuance of the order. The bill requires a court hearing in the circuit court for the jurisdiction where the order was issued within 14 days from issuance of an emergency substantial risk order to determine whether a substantial risk order should be issued. Seized firearms shall be retained by a law-enforcement agency for the duration of an emergency substantial risk order or a substantial risk order or, for a substantial risk order and with court approval, may be transferred to a third party 21 years of age or older chosen by the person from whom they were seized. The bill allows the complainant of the original warrant to file a motion for a hearing to extend the substantial risk order prior to its expiration. The court may extend the substantial risk order for a period not longer than 180 days. The bill provides that persons who are subject to a substantial risk order, until such order has been dissolved by a court, are guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor for purchasing, possessing, or transporting a firearm; are disqualified from having a concealed handgun permit; and may not be employed by a licensed firearms dealer. The bill also provides that a person who transfers a firearm to a person he knows has been served with a warrant or who is the subject of a substantial risk order is guilty of a Class 4 felony. The bill creates a computerized substantial risk order registry for the entry of orders issued pursuant to provisions in the bill
Paranoia, hmmm, I wonder what statements trigger that, how about " you can keep your current insurance, or affordable healthcare". Maybe we have heard this double talk before, now people are paying as much as a mortgage payment, monthly, for healthcare.
I have one question for you slowe, are you a gun owner? You want tolerance & rights for gays or atheists, yet you refuse to show the same towards others & their rights. How often how you cried wolf, I remember how that fairy tale ended, maybe you should.
