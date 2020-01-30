Valentine’s Day will soon be here with its traditional tokens of love: hearts, flowers, cards and chocolate! Even though we might think of our pets as “sweethearts,” we want to remind folks to not share any chocolate with them since it can be toxic to our four-legged family members. The culprit is theobromine, an ingredient in chocolate that can cause vomiting, diarrhea, restlessness and even death for pets that are sensitive to this chemical.
The lethal dose of theobromine depends on the size of the dog, the type chocolate, and the amount consumed. Baking chocolate has six to 10 times as much of this substance as milk chocolate, and while a tiny amount of certain chocolates may not harm some dogs, it’s safest to avoid giving it to them at all. It’s a good idea to store this tempting treat in a high cabinet or cupboard where it’s impossible for the dog to help himself while no one’s looking. Children need to be instructed not to share chocolate with family pets, too. Even one-half ounce of baking chocolate could prove fatal for a small dog such as a Chihuahua. Cats, birds, and “pocket pets” have much different food preferences and thus are seldom poisoned by chocolate — although they could be.
The Journal of the American Animal Hospital Association reported that a 40-pound spaniel died from accidental theobromine poisoning after eating two pounds of chocolate chips. Unaware of the danger, the owners were amused by the dog’s chocolate theft and didn’t seek veterinary care until it was too late. The poor dog became agitated, incontinent, developed seizures and died within 18 hours of eating the chocolate. While most people might expect their dog to have an upset tummy after eating chocolate, many do not realize its toxic potential.
So if a chocolate mishap occurs this Valentine’s Day, pet owners should consult their veterinarian immediately to determine the seriousness for their particular pet. Quick medical help is of the utmost importance in averting tragedy. Treatment may require inducing vomiting, stabilizing and monitoring the pet’s heartbeat and respiration, controlling seizures, and slowing the absorption of theobromine. Once again, prevention is much easier than treatment.
We wish everyone a safe and happy Valentine’s Day!
