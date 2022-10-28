The St. Louis school shooter carried an AR-15-style weapon and 600 rounds.
The bodies of some of the children in the Uvalde school shooting were so bullet-shredded that they could be identified only by the fragments of clothing they were wearing.
What kind of country do we live in, where guns are more valued than children’s lives? Where high-powered, near military-grade weaponry is available to just about anyone with a functional trigger-finger?
And to what end? Guns are clearly not saving lives. Firearms violence — suicides, murder, mass shootings, accidental shootings — continues to increase in tandem with gun ownership.
After every mass shooting, there are those who say, “well, this particular restriction on firearms would not have prevented that particular atrocity.” That may be the case. But the problem, I submit, is not with specific restrictions and regulations — it is the whole gun fetish, a kind of idolatry, which is shared by too many. One definition of an “idol” is what we look to for refuge, for security. And we all should know what the Bible has to say about idolatry.
Advocates for expanding gun access frequently justify their positions by citing a scenario in which an armed civilian stops a shooter: “The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” But in practice this is vanishingly uncommon. FBI studies of more than 430 “active shooter incidents” dating back to 2000 found that civilians killed the gunmen in just 10 cases. That’s just over 2%.
What 2nd Amendment absolutists don’t seem to comprehend is the deep psychic imprint that our gun problem is having on a generation of children — especially those who have survived such an event, but even those who must regularly endure “active shooter drills” — along with their parents and teachers.
And by the way, the Constitution’s 2nd Amendment is not the only one that speaks to the issue of a “militia.” Article I, Section 8, includes among the powers of Congress “calling forth of the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasions;” and “to provide for the organizing, arming, and disciplining, the Militia . . .” Clearly by “militia,” the founders did not have in mind a bunch of camo-clad, aging adolescents in the woods playing war.
Unquestionably, most gun owners are law-abiding citizens, who value and respect their guns, store them safely and use them responsibly. No one is seriously interested in limiting the right to keep and use guns for hunting or personal protection (even though guns kept at home are far more likely to be used for suicide or against other family members than against intruders.)
But there must be a way to keep weaponry of the type used in most mass shootings out of the hands of the irresponsible, the immature, the deranged.
As we approach the mid-terms, consider which candidates support reasonable measures to protect our children. And vote accordingly.
Charles Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
