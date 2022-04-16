The evidenced Resurrection of Jesus Christ celebrated on Easter is the greatest spiritual and worldly event ever. It validates Christ’s crucifixion because without His resurrection, we wouldn’t know He rendered Satan powerless over death (Hebrews 2:14).
People say, “We must return to the basics.” What’s more basic than Christ’s resurrection? It’s about life and death, sin and repentance, heaven and hell, truths and lies, the Holy Spirit, and God’s angels and Satan’s demons — the same demons operating in today’s un-Godly woke Marxist counterculture, be they anti-Christian, anti-American, anti-family, or anti-child.
Easter reminds us life is transitory. Death is a springboard to heaven or hell, not to extinction because the soul doesn’t die. Lamentably, all humans may default to sin, but God allows nothing impure into His heavenly realm (Revelations 21:27). All with eyes recognize universal sinfulness and are separated from God unless they repent, accept Christ as their Savior (Acts 20: 21), and are baptized (Acts 2: 38-39).
God’s total sovereignty — unconstrained by space and time — embodies all truth, righteousness, justice, and holiness to extend His love, mercy, and grace to reconcile us to Himself through the atoning sacrifice of His Son, Jesus (“the Lamb of God”). On the cross, Jesus took the punishment for all who repent of their sins and believe the Gospel onto Himself so we can be presented sinless before God.
Jesus’ crucifixion was a sacrifice of atonement — a propitiation (a substitutionary offering where Christ took our sins as His own to negate God’s wrath against our sinfulness) (Romans 3: 21-26) and redemption (payment to free mankind from sin) (Matthew 20:28) — to accomplish God’s eternal purpose (1 Peter 1: 18-20) by sending His perfect Son, Jesus of Nazareth, “the Christ,” Second Person of the Godhead to Earth as “fully God, fully man” to minister for three years advancing His Kingdom (Matthew 11: 12), before being crucified, resurrected , and ultimately, elevated to the Father’s right hand (Hebrew 1: 3).
We receive God’s gift of eternal life by accepting the Gospel, which means accepting what Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John say about Jesus and what He has done for us, especially His crucifixion and resurrection. Many recognize John 3:16. Also, “… brothers, (remember) the Gospel I preached to you … By (which) you are saved … that Christ died for our sins … He was buried, … raised on the third day ... that He appeared to Peter, and… the Twelve… (and hundreds of others, including Paul)” (1 Corinthians 15: 1-8), or “For it is by grace you (are) saved, through faith (solely in Jesus Christ (John 14: 6)) — not by works, so that no one can boast… we are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus (for) good works… “ (Ephesians 2: 8-10).
Jesus’ resurrection revolutionized the world through Christianity, which initiated or advanced human rights, value of life, liberty, opportunity, individuality, personal responsibility; sciences, education, medical care; music, art, architecture, and especially God’s morality, that when obeyed provides a secure, caring civil society.
Donovan “Mark” Quimby resides in Frederick County.
