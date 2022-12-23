Christmas is celebrated every year, but do those celebrating really know what they are celebrating? Likely not, for there would be a great "rush" to find Him! Sadly, the babe, (Jesus Christ; God born on earth) would one day say; " ... narrow is the way that leadeth to life and few there be that find it." Matt. 7:14. This is why God came to earth (became flesh); for He said; " I have come that ye might have life ... " Jn. 10:10. He is thereby addressing the state in which we find ourselves: fallen into sin and outcast from God. Yes, lost to God and doomed to perish; without hope of Heaven, and the surety of eternal damnation.
In considering our earthly life, we find that it is both fleeting and temporal; ending in Death. Scripture says; "The soul that sinneth shall die." Ez. 18:4, and " ... there is none that sinneth not." Kings 8:46. So, everyone who has or will live on the earth (with few exceptions) has, or will, die. Therefore, the end of all life on earth is to ultimately perish: to die!
And when death "overtakes" us, what's left? Death takes all that we are, have, or hope to have or be, plans and dreams; leaving everything "behind" to those who are destined to meet the same! Something does "survive" us, however, but it is not "of" us but "about" us, and those are the memories that those who "remain" have of us. In time, they too, will "depart", leaving only memories; until, in time, no one is "left" to remember them. Or, sad to say, to even care.
Truly, our state is that of perishing!
Now hear the good news of The Gospel: A great light is shining in the darkness of death and destruction! The babe that we worship at Christmas! Saying one day, "Marvel not at this, for the hour is coming when all that all in the grave shall hear my voice and come forth ... " Jn. 5:28. Only God could speak to souls in the state of death, so in the absolute silence and darkness of of one's "tomb," the dead shall hear the voice of Jesus Christ (God) and shall come forth in resurrection!
To accomplish this, He would have to be alive both before and after life on earth began and ends. And, further, to say all the dead, He would have to know and remember everyone! He won't forget. In fact, He said that when we get to Heaven, He will give us a new name! Rev. 3:12. Imagine that. He would have to know and remember our first name to give us a "new" one!
Jesus further said, " ... the dead shall cone forth to the resurrection of life or damnation." So how do you want Jesus to remember you? As his, or not? And in which resurrection do you want to find yourself?
Run to Jesus: The great light in darkness!
