DONOVAN “MARK” QUIMBY
“The unexamined life is not worth living.” — Socrates
Socrates reminds us to take time for self-reflection and put the results into action. Hopefully, we know that a life worth living includes our understanding that we’re works in progress, working toward fulfilling our life’s purpose. Christians understand that we’re God’s human agents. He has a purpose for every life and a special purpose for specific people that we can know from prayer, the Scriptures, our God-given abilities, and life’s circumstances.
To paraphrase a Democratic political adage, “Never let a (holiday) go to waste.” While self-reflection should be welcomed anytime, what better time to take the opportunity for self-reflection and improvement than during holidays, particularly Christmas? The idea is to be better, more righteous, less sinful, or at least a more learned person after a holiday than before.
Pope Julius I initiated Christmas as a church holiday in Rome on December 25 as the “Feast of the Nativity” (336 A.D.). Let’s not quibble over Jesus’ actual birth date but accept Biblical prophesy, historical records, interactions with Jesus, and actions of Jesus’ Apostles and the early church as ample evidence to prove Jesus is Emmanuel (God with us), the Christ (Messiah — the anointed one), fully God through the Holy Spirit, fully Man descended from King David, sent by the Father in human form to save His people from their sins and to enjoy eternal life.
Let’s begin to examine our lives through relationships. Our lives consist of personal relationships and how we react to events based upon our expectations.
Specifically, our relationships are with God (getting right with God or not), other people, and finally our relationship with ourselves (our perception of ourselves). Jesus addresses these three types of relationships — with God, others (neighbors), and ourselves — in Matthew 22:34-40, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart… And the second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
These two commands are accentuated at Easter and Christmas. Our vertical relationship to God is expressed best at Easter in Jesus’ crucifixion/resurrection. Our horizontal relationship with people is expressed best at Christmas, when God gave us Jesus as a human baby.
Therefore, Christmas is that opportune time for examining ourselves against Christian attitudes (love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control) and acts of the sinful nature (Galatians 5: 19-23).
Through self-examination and betterment, we instill positive influences that promote happier and healthier individuals and families, and create a civil society less defined by hate and division and more conformed to how God created us to live.
Charles Dickens wrote The Christmas Carol (1843) about miserly Ebenezer Scrooge who found himself examining his life through three spirits who forced Scrooge to examine his past, present, and unwelcome future, if he didn’t change. Fortunately, Scrooge was transformed after accepting Christian values (particularly “giving”) that uphold Western Civilization’s foundation.
This Christmas, let’s grasp our opportunity to unite in worshipping Jesus as Lord and Savior, and take steps to voluntarily examine our lives, take action, and await God’s miraculous power. Merry Christmas!
