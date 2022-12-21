Georgia Garvey’s Dec. 6 column, "Christmas: The Season of lying," expresses her disconcerting feelings when she lies to her children about Santa Claus, before admitting, “… while I still have the chance, I’ll relish the tales of Santa, of magic, of complex Christmas miracles.”
Our concern shouldn’t be Santa, but the never-ending lies espoused from President Joe Biden’s government and its sycophants. Before Elon Musk bought Twitter, social media denied their collaboration with the FBI/DHS to violate First Amendment free speech in order to prevent Donald Trump’s election, hide the Biden family's duplicity, and censor disinformation that counters the government’s own. Now, Musk’s “Twitter Files” are exposing the Biden and media lies. Evidence shows Hunter Biden’s laptop wasn’t Russian disinformation. Fifty-one former intelligence officials lied about the laptop being Russian disinformation, as did candidate Biden during the final 2020 debate, possibly throwing the election. Most disconcerting is the Biden family’s financial dealings with Chinese Communists, and the whopper, “the border’s secure.”
In this age of deception, let’s remember Christmas by rededicating ourselves to truth, to celebrate Jesus Christ who, as God, cannot lie (Titus 1:2) and is the ultimate truth, i.e., God’s coming to Earth as Jesus of Nazareth, the Christ, who saves us from our sins by His cruxification when we believe and obey Him. Peter responded to new believers, “… Repent, and … be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins; and (you’ll) receive the Holy Spirit,” (Acts 2:38) so we can live as He created us. As summarized, “ … an angel of the Lord appeared … in a dream and said, ‘Joseph son of David, (don’t) be afraid to take Mary home as your wife, because (what’s) conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. (She’ll) give birth to a son (whom you’ll name) Jesus, because (He’ll) save His people from their sins’” (Matthew 1:20-21). Jesus later instructed Thomas, “… I am the way, and the TRUTH, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me” (John 14:6).
We’re to imitate Christ and obey His morality, so we “may have life, and … have it more abundantly” (John 10:10); otherwise, we live by lies, and Satan, the father of lies (John 8:44). Jesus said, “If you hold to my teaching…Then (you’ll) know the truth, and the truth will set you free” (John 8:31-32). Legitimate governments ensure justice, which requires truth, which requires transparency. Without truth, freedom mutates to tyranny. Let’s embrace “the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.”
We must confront the world — Satan’s domain (1 John 5:19) — and its lies, as Jesus prayed to His Father for His Disciples, “I (don’t) pray that You … take them out of the world, but that You … protect them from (Satan). They (aren’t) of the world as (I’m) not of it. (Set them aside) by Your truth … As You sent Me into the world, I also have sent them into the world” (John 17:15-19), which requires engaging Satan’s lies.
This Christmas, let’s rededicate ourselves to Jesus, the ultimate Truth: identify lies, demand truth, and live it.
Donovan “Mark” Quimby is a resident of Frederick County.
(1) comment
Hunter Biden's laptop. Sure, Jan.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.