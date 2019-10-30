As a community, we are fortunate to have experienced choices in the upcoming local elections. No less important is that some of these candidates have matured in their respective roles.
County Chair Chuck DeHaven has guided our community through explosive residential and commercial growth while supporting a credible balance between responsible budgeting and taxes. As compared to other Virginia localities, Frederick County is still a low-tax authority with a very good school system. As a former educator, I am impressed with the quality of and dedication displayed by our teachers and school administrators under Chuck’s leadership.
Just as impressive is the leadership and competence displayed by Will Gardner as acting clerk of the Winchester Circuit Court, having served as deputy clerk for years under the tutelage of long-serving Clerk Terry Whittle, Will has intimate knowledge of this most important office and displayed competence in the position and has the utmost respect of the judges and courthouse personnel. I am sure the legendary former clerk Mike Foreman is looking down on Will with a big smile.
Both Chuck and Will come from good backgrounds rooted in small community values and strong family ties. DeHaven hails from Stephenson Depot while Will grew up in the Whitacre/Gainsboro area. Both attended Frederick County schools.
I need not say how lucky we are as a community in having Sheriff Lenny Milholland protecting our county. His experience is second to none, and he has improved morale within the Department while in office and has reestablished confidence and fiscal responsibilities in that function.
Doug McCarthy, also reared of country values, having been raised in Siler, has experienced baptism under fire and is seeking his second term. He has proven to be an excellent supervisor.
The unknown here is Bryan Nuri for the School Board. Having been acquainted with this young man and his family for many decades, without qualification, he is bright, focused, and a good study. He will be an asset to the School Board.
I cannot take leave without commenting on the Supervisor Bob Wells. While opposition to the cell tower on the Bowman Library property grew, Mr. Wells took it upon himself to take an interest, although the issue lay outside his district. When I asked him why, he retorted that he did indeed stand for his constituents within his district, but also stood for the best interests of all peoples in Frederick County. Supervisor Wells is a true elder statesman, and nice to have a leader like him watching over our community.
Having been a life-long moderate Republican, I am proud to split across party lines to support such fine and upstanding individuals.
I encourage all eligible voters to exercise their sacred right and to prove that our hallowed democracy is still intact and strong.
