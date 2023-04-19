As a member of the Winchester Public School Board and parent of students in WPS schools, I was disappointed in the outcome of the City Council budget discussion on Tuesday, April 11. Instead of moving forward with a plan that would fully fund our $3.2 million budget request, council is projected to allocate only 85% of our request. If approved, this will leave the WPS budget short by $440,000.
I understand council’s desire to lower the tax rate. Inflation has taken its toll on all of us. However, our teachers, who are already some of the lowest paid in the country, deserve to be fairly compensated for the incredible work they do each and every day. Compared to average wages across occupations in Virginia, teachers make 4.9% less than the average wage. According to a business.org study, Virginia is one of six states that pay less than the average salary of other occupations.
Locally, the current plan to fund just 85% of the WPS budget means that we will have to reduce our 7% salary increase for teachers to 5% and will once again fall behind our neighbor Frederick County in teacher salaries. We are already behind Clarke County. Both Frederick and Clarke will give 6.8% and 7.0% raises to teachers, respectively.
City Council, I ask you to please reconsider so that Winchester Public Schools can be fully funded. Our teachers are on the front lines every day, and they have to be compensated appropriately. They deserve that, and our children deserve that.
Dr. Bryan Pearce-Gonzales is the vice-chair of the Winchester School Board.
