Do you remember when we had to pass Obamacare to see what was in it? Well, City Council did something similar when they approved a new stormwater utility. What does that mean for you and me?
We’ll find out in January.
Apparently, it was necessary to create the utility before anyone could determine what the fee structure will be …
Wait. Fees?
Oh yes, fees. Which will come in the form of a new bill you have to pay. So, what are these fees for?
Rain.
Yep, they’ve finally decided to tax the rain.
Now, that’s not entirely fair because City Council is not going to tax the rain. They’re going to tax how much of it runs off your property, thereby flowing across town and Frederick County to the Chesapeake Bay and polluting it with all the noxious elements it picks up along the way. See, Winchester has been issued a Discharge Permit which requires us to alleviate the noxious elements in this flow. Frederick County does not have a Discharge Permit, which is a headscratcher, but immaterial for our purposes. If we don’t lower certain aspects of our rainwater flow by 2028 or thereabouts, we’re going to get fined. Heavily. Hence the need for stormwater infrastructure projects, about $70 million worth. Hence the need for the fees.
See, your insistence on having roofs to keep the rain off your floors, sidewalks to keep your yards from becoming bogs, and driveways so your car doesn’t get stuck in the mud, is creating numerous impermeable structures that prevent the rain from making pools, mud, and bogs and therefore staying on your property and not flowing to the Chesapeake. The City Council wants you to pay for this impermeability, which is somewhat ironic considering the council’s strenuous efforts over the last 10 years or so to convert every square inch of permeable land within Winchester’s borders into concrete and asphalt.
And be assured, you will pay something because you’re allowed only so many credits for things like rain barrels. This is a revenue-generating project, and revenue will be generated, people.
How much revenue?
You’ll find out in January.
Dwight Allen is a resident of Winchester.
