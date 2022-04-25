In the 25 years I have been blessed to call Winchester our family's home, I have sought to understand the workings of our community and find ways to contribute to making it even better.
This has led me to engage in a robust and ongoing participation in local government, involvement in and support of our valuable area nonprofits, and significant professional and personal investment in community revitalization.
I am honored and humbled that I have always been recruited or asked to serve in the organizations or positions of leadership I have held. I have always viewed my engagement, whether as a City Council member, a participant and leader in many community organizations and city and regional boards and commissions, as community service. The more I learn about the workings of the city, the more opportunities I have found to continue to give back. City government is complex and requires in-depth knowledge of the systems and processes to make sound decisions. This same knowledge is critical in order to assess the functional efficiency of the community, its professional staff, and local leadership. Winchester is very fortunate to have many qualified and capable staff who run our complex city on a day-to-day basis.
When we agreed that I would serve on the City Council, my wife Sarah and I committed to contributing my compensation as a City Council member to local non-profit organizations. Our local non-profits provide valuable services to our community. Their missions are tailored to the specific needs of residents and often free up city resources. From my first days here, I have been struck by the dedication of the citizens of Winchester to volunteering - whether in their neighborhoods, in their schools or churches, or directly with our area non-profits. It’s important for the city to work closely with nonprofits. This collaboration creates a bridge between public and private entities and amplifies the services available in the community for the benefit of all.
My professional training is in architecture and urban planning. My passion is the preservation of the historic buildings and places that are such an important part of the story and fabric of an evolving community. Giving new purpose and vitality to our structures through adaptive reuse is critically important to continuing our community’s story. Sometimes, this can be challenging and requires creativity to blend the city’s historic character with the needs of our future. As a community, we all benefit from encouraging investment and revitalization as a commitment to the long-term success of our city.
I believe in our city and its citizens; working together we can share in our accomplishments. I consider myself blessed to be able to blend my passion and to serve for the betterment of our community. I look forward to your support as a candidate to continue to serve on your city council because I really do believe that City Council service is community service.
Richard Bell is a Winchester city councilor for the First Ward.
