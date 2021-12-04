They took all the trees
Put 'em in a tree museum
And they charged the people
A dollar and a half just to see 'em
Don't it always seem to go
That you don't know what you've got
Till it's gone – Joni Mitchell
If the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV) and the Glass-Glen Burnie Foundation (GGBF) have their way, Winchester will take a giant leap towards becoming a city of asphalt and concrete. For the MSV, the GGBF, and the City it’s all about dollars. The MSV wants money to expand. The GGBF wants to unload about 20 acres of “nonperforming” land, contrary to its mission. The City craves about $425K per year in tax revenue.
But this proposed transaction is more than a business deal. Between the 20 acres up for sale by the GGBF and 8 acres to be acquired from a private landowner a development of 74 homes has been proposed by Elevate Homes, an out-of-state developer. To accomplish this deed, the developer has requested a change in zoning designation (a PUD) for this land so the houses can be crammed together on smaller lots. Ironically, this proposed destruction of tree canopy and green space is to be named “The Preserve at Meadow Branch.” In reality what we would get is more asphalt and concrete.
Green space and tree canopy are vital for the health of all communities. A 2016 report by the World Health Organization on urban green spaces and health found the following health benefits of green spaces: improved mental health, stress reduction, increased sense of community, decreased noise pollution, mitigation of excessive heat, and even a reduction in all-cause mortality. Other studies have found that urban areas with less local green space leads to more ill-health in the community. Human health and biodiversity (the variety of life in our community) are intricately linked. The biodiversity of natural areas has been found to be associated with human well-being. Impervious surfaces, such as asphalt and concrete, rob cities of green space, rob residents of environments that promote well-being, and compromise local ecosystems. A betrayal of trust.
Sounds bleak, doesn’t it? You have the power to change this outcome. Contact your City Council representatives and urge them to vote no on the proposed rezoning request by Elevate Homes at the December 14 Council meeting. For information on how to contact your Ward representatives go to: https://www.winchesterva.gov/government/city-council
The MSV is a crown jewel of Winchester but, abetted by the GGBF, they are short-sighted in this proposed land sale. A no vote by City Council will send a clear message. If you prefer to see your trees in their natural habitat and not in a tree museum, act today to preserve MSV green space or forever lament that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.
Anita Schill is a resident of Winchester.
