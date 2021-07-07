JORGE GONZALEZ
Affordable housing is the new buzzword for Winchester City Council. The real estate market is going gangbusters with houses in all price ranges being sold in as little as a few hours. Construction material prices are going through the roof because of a slew of reasons not the least of which were the COVID-related government ordered shutdowns and border closings. However, Winchester’s higher tax rates/fees, greater regulatory hurdles, recent favoring of rental construction projects by city hall and limited open land parcels have contributed to ever increasing house ownership costs. The solution according to some at city hall is lets spend some federal money and create a new office at city hall. This reminds me of a quote from Ronald Reagan: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.”
The truth is we don’t need another bureaucrat at city hall to tell us how to make housing more affordable. Lets first look at lowering taxes on homeowners. Second, look at all the regulations, fees and red tape that are required from a local builder/contractor to build or remodel residential properties and simplify/reduce them. Those costs are just an add-on to the final price courtesy of city hall. Third, come out and make it known that council is prioritizing home ownership projects in the city of Winchester. This accompanied by working with local builders to target properties in the city that are good for residential redevelopment and working on offering tax incentives to builders willing to build in these areas. In the end you get more homes at lower prices, more homeowners, and a larger tax base.
Jorge Gonzalez is a candidate for Winchester City Council Ward 1.
Government is not inherently bad, but adding unnecessary jobs and offices most definitely is. For some reason our current City Council would rather spend money and time thinking about a problem than make choices trying to fix it. Don't we have a Community Development Committee and a Planning Commission? What are they actually doing to address housing in the City?
