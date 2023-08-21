Regarding The Winchester Star’s coverage of OakCrest Cos. Inc.’s proposal to build 15 townhouses on York Avenue, there has been a lack of coverage regarding why the previous proposal to build a single home on the property was denied by the Planning Commission due to claims of inadequate access to the property by the person who was going to purchase the property. It begs the question of how access for 15 houses versus a single house would be any different. I ask these questions since the Planning Commission and the Planning Department of the City of Winchester haven’t been able to answer them for the surrounding homeowners.
The entire planning and rezoning process doesn’t pass the smell test. The homeowner who wanted to build a single family home did as was required by the Winchester Planning Commission and posted signs regarding the proposal and notified the adjacent homeowners about his plan. I and my fellow residents whose properties border the proposed development never received any notification from OakCrest about this new proposed development. We never saw any signs about the proposed development posted. We never received any notification that the property was being rezoned from single family to Medium Density Residential. According to the rules and regulations of the Planning Department, we should have been notified at each and every step of the process. We were not. We received a letter on a Saturday inviting us to OakCrest’s office the coming Wednesday. Four days notice?! Instead of OakCrest coming to us to present more information and having a meeting in our community, they expected us to go to their offices in downtown Winchester. Maybe since they had reached out to the school division to see if there were enough spaces at Frederick Douglass Elementary School, they could have had a public meeting there to explain their plans to the residents in our community. If Mr. Pifer was disappointed in the lack of attendance at the meeting, how does he think the residents feel about the lack of information being provided as required in the entire process.
In addition, this property has been listed on tax records as having an Applecroft Court address for more than 50 years. This has changed since OakCrest purchased the property and the only explanation that has been forthcoming from the Planning Department is that this happens all the time. If this is the case, then it shouldn’t be.
The Planning Commission should listen to the residents and provide answers to the people who live in the community and not allow this proposed development to move forward.
Veerle Foreman is a resident of Winchester.
