This month development proposals previously denied in 2021 have once again cleared Planning Department and Planning Commission reviews with minimal scrutiny and are poised to proceed to City Council with distorted claims that "all concerning issues have been resolved."
In addition, proposed updates to the Comprehensive Plan are going before council absent of the overwhelming community recommendations made over the last six months.
Every resident with an interest in their home, personal safety, and the environment expects any developer will be held to local standards and will at least maintain, if not improve, the quality of their neighborhoods.
Instead these expectations are going unmet. Redevelopment requirements are established in our zoning ordinances, yet developers are allowed to only partially satisfy conditions, omit required documents from their applications, and include gross misrepresentations to get their projects approved. Inconsistency in such basic standards is creating havoc and a lack of transparency at every level of government where future growth decisions are being made in our city.
Additionally concerning is the mayor's December 16, 2021 interview with The Winchester Star, in which he indicated he would evaluate the placement and appropriateness of redevelopment projects and rezoning requests based upon "what's in the best interest of the city" and "focus on how proposals impact the entire city rather than just a small percentage of its residents."
This is a willy nilly approach rather than following appropriate protocols — and planning documents — that were put in place for a good reason. Planning Department staff, Planning Commission members, city councilors and the mayor are under a legal obligation to review redevelopment projects within the context of the neighborhood it's being proposed in and be guided by the Municipal Zoning Code, Comprehensive Plan and Character Map.
These three documents are also what savvy home buyers use to discover how an area is expected to change and details the actions employed to guarantee the preservation of the quality and characteristics of that neighborhood. They are:
• The Comprehensive Plan, which provides guidance for future growth and redevelopment in the city and specifies actions to uphold the existing character of neighborhoods designated in the Plan. This is a legal document that preserves a vibrant, livable community and also encourages development that meets the needs of a changing population.
• The Character Map, which shows the future changes in different neighborhoods. For example, new roads may be depicted altering the current traffic circulation patterns.
• The city's zoning ordinance, which identifies appropriate land uses, the standards needed to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community; and is used to implement the city's comprehensive plan.
Growth, which leads to an economically viable community, is only possible when those charged with the responsibility adopt residents' points of view and hold developers accountable to the standards established in these documents.
City Council, please invest the time and do your homework to ensure new development is representative of the future we've democratically envisioned. City residents, please demand better redevelopment projects that preserve our neighborhoods and the historic charm of our vibrant city.
Katt Eaton is a resident of Winchester.
