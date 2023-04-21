It’s so interesting to me as a homeowner and taxpayer to watch the perennial fight between the city and School Board about the budget.
City Council … we have been told for years that if the city allows development, our tax base will be expanded to provide funding for city services. Hmmmmmm …. we are growing exponentially and many, including me, would say too fast and too much. We’ve had record property appraisal increases.
Where’s the beef? Where is the tax benefit? I support school funding at close to or at the amount the school system thinks is appropriate. They know what they need to educate our children. Our schools are the great equalizer among socioeconomic classes and an investment in the future of our city.
So why is City Council once again not endorsing the budget proposed by Winchester Public Schools? It’s always a fight with City Council, which seems to think our teachers and schools are making up numbers and lying about facts … as Fox News does every night.
With all the development City Council has approved, we should be flush with money to fund our critical services, like schools, fire, emergency services and police. Or is all this development actually taking funds from the city and sacrificing the very services we depend on?
We are watching and wondering how all this economic development is expanding our tax base, or not. Perhaps we should reconsider what’s important in Winchester; maybe it’s not more development if this city can’t support its schools and teachers.
Teri Merrill is a resident of Winchester.
