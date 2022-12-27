I stated in my Nov. 16 Open Forum, "Winchester has gone 'rouge' with development," that there are several reasons to worry about the pace of high-density housing approval in Winchester. Today, I'd like to discuss the impact on local schools.
School overcrowding is associated with absenteeism, facility deterioration, misbehavior, low morale, and dropout rates.
By any measure, projects in the works are, if completed, sufficient to overcrowd city schools. Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum recently presented data demonstrating that WPS had a total expansion capacity for 762 students. Tabulating a developer's own estimates, 271 additional students are expected.
So how can I say that WPS schools are already committed to crowding? Again, the devil is in the details. WPS students are divided into three equal groups: grade schools (five), one middle school (DMMS), and one high school (Handley). Two-thirds of the 762 empty seats are in the grade schools. DMMS has only 69 empty seats. Per Dr. Van Heukelum, Handley is already 100 students over "functional" capacity, but the building has 177 additional seats for (dysfunctional?) capacity.
Distributing the developer's predicted students adds 90 more students to both DMMS and Handley. Both are then overcrowded. WPS can adjust to compensate, but that will be disruptive, sub optimal, in some cases very expensive, and stress our already very challenged schools.
When predicting the number of students generated from development, planners should use data driven ratios (HUD, U.S. Census). Two-bedroom units typically generate about 20 students per 100 units. Three-bedroom units, typically about 30. Ratios vary greatly based on various factors, including cost. Renters have more kids. In the case of "affordable" housing, the expected ratio may be as high as 67 students per 100 two-bedroom apartments.
Developers in Winchester frequently use ratios that are one-half or even one-fourth these numbers. Sometimes they even predict zero new students. They justify this by pointing out that they are building expensive housing targeting "empty nesters, young professionals, and students." However, when empty nesters move from their homes into high end, smaller townhomes and apartments, they leave behind multi-bedroom empty nests, which backfill with families. Council's May 2022 presentation noted exactly this effect. Student generation is hard to estimate from this, but it certainly isn't zero. Recalculating using more realistic ratios suggests the expected number of new students may be closer to 400, not 271. Developers don't have to deal with these consequences. Taxpayers do.
Developers do due diligence to only to guarantee their own success. Their proper relationship to the city can most accurately be characterized as salesmen. City officials need to advocate for the citizens by doing our own due diligence.
Winchester spends seven times as much on school age citizens as on non-student citizens, per capita. Moderate adjustment of expected student numbers dramatically effects the financial impact of these projects on the city (but that's another Open Forum). Also, distressed schools turn off the young professionals the city hopes to attract to Winchester (also another Open Forum).
Winchester should pause additional high-density development while we assess the damage.
Interested in details? Email winchester.gone.rogue@gmail.com.
Erich Bruhn is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.